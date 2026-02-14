2026 NBA All-Star Weekend Day 1 Recap: Celebrity Game, Rising Star Tournament Winners, MVPs

Stars showed out on Friday! Giannis Antetokounmpo’s antics, insider buzz from Shams Charania, and a breakout showing from VJ Edgecombe set the tone early as Day 1 of the NBA All-Star Weekend tipped off in style.

The lead-up to the weekend may have been unconventional, with multiple players, including Stephen Curry and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, opting out due to injury concerns. But the celebrity game was filled with moments that kept the fans on their toes. And the Rising Star Challenge proved why the future of the NBA is in safe hands.

Injury couldn’t keep Giannis Antetokounmpo away from the NBA All-Star

The Greek Freak was the coach of the first team of celebrities. Let’s not forget that despite being sidelined due to a right calf injury, the Bucks superstar performed his commitment. Alongside his brothers, four-time World Series champion and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts completed the staff. Emmy-award-winning actor Anthony Anderson coached the second team.

One of the league’s top developmental trainers, Chris Brickley, and a prominent NBA shooting coach, Lethal Shooter, assisted him. In fact, the Celebrity Game also featured a special halftime performance by the five-member K-pop group CORTIS. It was Team Giannis who came out on top with 65-58. But it was not this straightforward.

Team Anthony led Team Giannis, 34-26, at the break, but a comeback was possible due to the second consecutive Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, Rome Flynn, and the powerful performance of Tacko Fall. The massive 7-foot-6 was not the MVP despite his monstrous double-double of 20 points, 21 rebounds, and 5 blocks. But the talking point was not only the performance on the court.

Victor Wembanyama tossed the ceremonial jump ball to start the Celebrity Game. Then ‘Coach’ Giannis would troll one of his own players. Ironically, Shams Charania was part of Team Giannis. For months, the ESPN insider reported that the Bucks star was leaving Milwaukee. So, a jab back was expected. Giannis crashed Richard Jefferson’s interview to complain about his team not being fair. “Cuz we have Shams on my team,” the Bucks star said. “He cannot hoop! But everybody else can hoop.”

That was not the only time Charania was trolled by an NBA champion. Kevin Durant, who will play on Sunday, made sure to give fans some early moments. “My goodness, have some respect @ShamsCharania…during the game??????????” Durant wrote, expressing his disbelief as the ESPN insider was on his phone, despite being dressed up for the game.

The Rising Stars Game delivered what fans were craving

The three teams of top NBA rookies and sophomores competed against a G League squad in a mini-tournament. Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg missed his first All-Star game due to injury. Former NBA player and current NBC/Peacock analyst Austin Rivers coached the G League Rising Stars team. While the three NBA teams were led by Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

Game 1: Team Melo survived an upset

Without Flagg, the task for Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony was difficult. But nobody expected the G-League team to show grit and even lead during the second timeout. Team Austin 30-Team Melo 26. But it was Melo’s team that came victorious.

Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (Melo) drained consecutive 3s to reclaim the lead. Then, Spurs guard Stephon Castle attacked the paint and got to the line for a pair of free throws, before Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears floated a bank jumper, leaving Team Melo two points away from victory. After Team Austin airballed a 3, Spurs rookie Dylan Harper ended the game with a short stepback jumper in the paint.

Game 2: Battle of the Cousins

In a battle of cousins and NBA icons, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, it was Team T-Mac that took an early lead. By the first time out they were ahead 15-7, where Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware drained a three-pointer and even entertained fans with an alley-oop. Team Vince, however, had a tough time hitting shots, opening the game just 3-of-10 (30%) from the field.

But by the second timeout, the scores were very close. Team T-Mac 24-Team Vince 22. Carter’s team scored 4 of its last 9 shots, as 76ers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe came off the bench to pour in 7 quick points, including a corner 3 assisted by Derik Queen. The Sixers star would further dominate and finished with a game-high 17 points. He added 5 rebounds and 1 assist, and even scored Team Vince’s final 10 points of the game.

So, Team Vince and Team Melo were set to compete in the Rising Stars championship game.

The final was decided by free throws

In the Final the teams needed just 25 to win the game, unlike 40 in the previous games. By the first timeout, both teams were close: Team Vince 15, Team Melo 11. But Carter’s team missed its first three shots, while Anthony’s team began the scoring with a three-pointer. The only caveat was that Melo had only two players, Clingan and Dylan Harper, who scored points. The rest of Team Melo has combined to go 0-for-5.

By the second timeout, both teams were just a basket away from sealing the deal. Team Vince 23, Team Melo 22. Needing to win, Team Melo tried to find an open look from beyond the arc, but Team Vince’s defense made it tough to get a clean shot off. Stephon Castle was successful in getting a putback to (Team Melo 24-23 Team Vince) help his team further.

But once again, Carter’s ace was VJ Edgecombe. He drove down the left side of the paint, got to the basket, and drew a shooting foul from Team Melo center Donovan Clingan. Edgecombe would later knock down the two free throws to win the game and led Team Vince with 6 points.

The Sixer rookie led all players across the competition with 23 combined points in the semifinal and final rounds. Edgecombe won the Rising Stars Most Valuable Player award for his performance.

“We appreciate people tuning in, even to the Rising Stars Game,” Edgecombe told reporters after the game. “We just tried to make it fun, tried to make it competitive and worth your time. And I wanted to win. I hate losing, I really hate losing. We had the chance to win it all, so why not go for it?”

From trolling to getting competitive action from celebrities and Rising Stars, the All-Star Weekend did kick off on the right note. However, there was one glaring issue for Adam Silver. The Clippers home, Intuit Dome, which has a capacity of 18,000, was roughly 95% vacant, meaning only about 900 fans attended the three-game Rising Stars Challenge mini-tournament.

Let’s not forget that last year’s marquee event All-Star game, drew just 4.7 million viewers, one of the lowest marks in league history. While the evening was action-packed, it certainly missed the fans’ flavor. Tomorrow we have the players’ media day, 3-point contest, shooting stars contest, and the dunk contest. Silver hopes the turnout gets better.