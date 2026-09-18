22-Year-Old Keyonte George Joins Victor Wembanyama & Amen Thompson After Massive $157.5M Extension With Jazz

Keyonte George has turned his best NBA season yet into a major payday with the Utah Jazz.

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The 22-year-old guard has agreed to a five-year, $157.5 million rookie-scale extension with Utah, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon. The new contract starts with the 2027-28 season and keeps George in Utah beyond his rookie deal.

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George is also the third player from the 2023 first round to agree to a rookie-scale extension, following Victor Wembanyama and Amen Thompson. Wembanyama signed a five-year extension with San Antonio, while Thompson agreed to a five-year, $208 million deal with Houston.

George’s new contract follows a big jump in production during his third season. He averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 54 games for Utah during the 2025-26 regular season. He shot 45.6% from the field, 37.1% from three and 89.2% from the free-throw line.

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The scoring jump has been pretty clear throughout his first three seasons. George went from 13.0 points per game as a rookie to 16.8 in his second year before reaching 23.6 last season. His assists followed a similar path, rising from 4.4 to 5.6 and then 6.1.

That leap also makes the extension an interesting bet for Utah. George has only one season above 20 points per game, so the question now is whether his 2025-26 breakout becomes his new baseline or remains a one-season wonder. His improved shooting gives the Jazz reason to believe in the former, but the contract arrives before he has proved he can sustain that level over multiple seasons.

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Utah took George with the No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after his lone college season at Baylor. He quickly earned a regular role and has taken on more of the offensive workload with each season.

One detail behind the $157.5 million figure is worth noting. The reported base value is $155 million, while another $2.5 million can come through incentives worth $500,000 per season.

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George will still play the 2026-27 season under his rookie contract before the extension kicks in. ESPN reported that the new deal does not include either a player or team option.

Utah now has George locked in as part of a young group that includes 2026 No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.

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George has come a long way since entering the league as the 16th pick. After averaging 13 points as a rookie, he became Utah’s leading scorer last season and earned a five-year commitment from the Jazz.

With Wembanyama and Thompson already agreeing to extensions, George is the latest 2023 first-round pick to secure a long-term deal.