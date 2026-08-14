What happens when the 76ers have marquee matchups against stars like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown on the calendar? You get a season filled with games worth circling on the calendar. From Christmas Day action to big-time rivalries and intriguing matchups, Philadelphia’s 2026-27 schedule has plenty to look forward to. So, which games should 76ers fans have on their radar? Here’s a complete look at the 76ers’ 2026-27 schedule, including all dates and the most notable matchups.

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76ers 2026-27 Schedule: All Dates and Notable Matches

The 76ers’ 2026-27 regular season runs from October 20, 2026, through April 11, 2027, with 82 games scheduled. Philadelphia opens against the defending-champion New York Knicks on October 20, before hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 22 for its home opener.

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Other dates to circle include December 25 at the Los Angeles Lakers, marking LeBron James’s return to Los Angeles in a Sixers uniform, and January 21 at the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown’s return to Boston. The schedule also features NBA Cup games in November and December, while two regular-season dates remain dependent on Cup results. The regular season concludes April 11, 2027.

76ers vs. Knicks: 2026-27 Schedule and Matchups

The 76ers and Knicks are scheduled to meet four times in the 2026-27 regular season, adding another chapter to their Atlantic Division rivalry. Philadelphia opens the season October 20, 2026, at Madison Square Garden, against the defending NBA champions. The Sixers then host New York on October 30 in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

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The rivalry returns after the All-Star break, with Philadelphia hosting the Knicks on February 11, 2027, before traveling to New York for the final meeting on February 27. The four games give the Sixers plenty of opportunities to answer after New York swept them in the 2026 playoffs.

76ers vs. Celtics: 2026-27 Schedule and Rivalry Games

The 76ers and Celtics will meet four times during the 2026-27 regular season, continuing one of the NBA’s most historic rivalries. Their first meeting is November 10, 2026, in Philadelphia, followed by a highly anticipated January 21, 2027 matchup in Boston. That game will mark Jaylen Brown’s return to TD Garden after joining the Sixers.

Philadelphia hosts Boston again on February 7, 2027, before the teams close their regular-season series on March 7, 2027. With Brown facing his former team and both franchises expected to contend in the Eastern Conference, these four games should carry plenty of extra intensity.

76ers vs. Lakers: 2026-27 Schedule and Matchups

The 76ers and Lakers will meet twice in the 2026-27 regular season, with both games carrying plenty of star power. The first matchup comes on December 25, 2026, when Philadelphia visits Los Angeles for a Christmas Day showdown. The game will put LeBron James against his former team, with the Lakers now led by Luka Dončić.

The rematch is set for March 4, 2027, when the Lakers travel to Philadelphia. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

76ers 2026-27 Key Players to Watch: Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey and More

The 76ers enter 2026-27 with a dramatically reshaped roster, giving fans plenty of stars and intriguing supporting pieces to watch. Joel Embiid remains Philadelphia’s dominant interior presence, while LeBron James brings elite playmaking and championship experience. Tyrese Maxey should remain a major scoring threat, with Jaylen Brown adding another two-way star to the mix.

Among the guards, Anfernee Simons could provide an explosive scoring punch off the bench, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offers veteran leadership, perimeter defense and reliable shooting. Young guard VJ Edgecombe is another name worth watching after an impressive rookie campaign. Together, this blend of established stars and valuable role players could make Philadelphia one of the East’s most fascinating teams.

How to Watch the 76ers 2026-27 Games: TV Channels and Live Streaming

Fans can follow the 76ers throughout the 2026-27 season across several TV and streaming platforms. In the Philadelphia market, NBC Sports Philadelphia will remain the primary local broadcaster, with live games also available through its Peacock add-on.

Nationally televised Sixers games may appear on NBC, Peacock, ESPN, ABC, Prime Video and NBA TV, depending on the matchup. For fans outside Philadelphia, NBA League Pass will provide access to games that are not subject to local or national broadcast restrictions. The NBA App and NBA.com also help fans find where each game is available to watch.

With a schedule featuring marquee opponents, nationally televised games, and plenty of star power, the 76ers should have no shortage of games worth watching in 2026-27. The season opener against the Knicks gets things started, while the Christmas Day meeting with the Lakers adds another major date to the calendar. With so many intriguing matchups ahead, Philadelphia fans have plenty to look forward to as the new season unfolds.