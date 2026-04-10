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76ers HC Nick Nurse Breaks Silence on Joel Embiid’s Appendicitis: “Thoughts and Prayers With Him”

Shahul Hameed

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Apr 10, 2026 | 1:04 AM EDT

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76ers HC Nick Nurse Breaks Silence on Joel Embiid’s Appendicitis: “Thoughts and Prayers With Him”

Shahul Hameed

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Apr 10, 2026 | 1:04 AM EDT

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The Philadelphia 76ers face yet another setback at the worst possible time! With the postseason knocking on the door in a season marked by injuries and lengthy suspension, stability had just begun to take shape around Joel Embiid. Suddenly, the momentum took a hit as the franchise star was diagnosed with appendicitis, forcing an emergency reset. Meanwhile, head coach Nick Nurse, who has endured setback after setback in his time with the Sixers, opened up on the heartbreaker!

Sitting 8th in the East with a 43-36 record, the Sixers are locked in for one of the tightest playoff races. With only three games remaining in the season, and only one game behind the sixth spot, a short winning streak could help them avoid the Play-in tournament. This urgency made Joel Embiid’s health update critical, especially after a season disrupted by injuries and Paul George’s 25-game suspension. The Big 3 had just begun their consistent time on the floor, and the appendicitis update arrived hours before the Rockets clash on Thursday. and ultimately losing it 102-113, making it tougher for the top-6 push. Amid this situation, Nick Nurse addressed the press on the health update.

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“This timing seems, seems difficult. I mean, we had, like, an unbelievable day as a team yesterday. I mean, we had a great practice and great film session, and we were getting up and down the court, and he was a part of all that. Um, so it’s a little bit, you know, that’s what hits you a little bit in the stomach,” said Nurse, deeply disappointed. He further consoled himself, “We really wanna, you know, have our thoughts and prayers with him that he gets, gets through this surgery, you know, uh, as healthy as possible, and it goes smooth and no complications.”

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For head coach Nick Nurse, the latest setback adds to the long list of disruptions. Importantly, it’s the disruptions that shadowed Joel Embiid throughout his career. From orbital fractures and knee injuries to torn meniscus and Bell’s Palsy, the big man has fought a lot of physical setbacks. And to extend the pattern, he has appendicitis just days before the postseason.

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It leaves Nurse with yet another disruption at the worst possible time. Still, the coach struck a determined tone, insisting on attention back on the balling action. “When you shift over to our job side of it, we gotta, we gotta dig in and get to work.”

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The Sixers later updated that Joel Embiid underwent a successful appendectomy in Houston. And promised to drop further updates whenever appropriate.

Will Joel Embiid return for the postseason action?

The immediate question surrounding Joel Embiid’s health condition isn’t recovery, but the timing of his return. In professional cases, athletes who undergo a successful laparoscopic appendectomy typically require 3-5 weeks to get back on the court. Also, it depends on the conditioning and healing. With the postseason only a week away, even in the case of a quick recovery, the Sixers will have to navigate without the big man.

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A similar case came up in 2019. On April 12, the Toronto Raptors announced that OG Anunoby underwent an appendectomy following the diagnosis of acute appendicitis. Unfortunately for him, it occurred to him when the Raptors were championship-bound. He missed the entire postseason, yet the Raptors, sitting on Kawhi Leonard’s shoulders, won the title, beating the Golden State Warriors.

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Although it offers hope, it also poses a challenge. To make the dream a reality, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have to put on an enormous production. If it comes through, it would be one of the greatest stories of this season!

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Shahul Hameed

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Shahul Hameed is a Senior NBA Writer at EssentiallySports. Armed with a Master's Degree in journalism from a distinguished institute, his journey into sports writing began during his college days, and since then, Shahul has been captivated not only by the remarkable consistency of Stephen Curry but also by the enduring legacy of LeBron James. He specializes in covering the live basketball action. When games arenâ€™t on, beyond covering trade rumors and match reports, Shahul actively engages with fan bases, ensuring he is attuned to the ever-changing NBA landscape. His dedication to his craft finds an equal match in his admiration for the storytelling and cinematic brilliance of Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, and Wes Anderson.

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Tanay Sahai

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