76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse Refutes Claims About LeBron James in Fiery Interview

A report alleging tension between LeBron James and Joel Embiid surfaced during the Philadelphia 76ers’ preseason opener against the New York Knicks on October 5, and head coach Nick Nurse addressed it two days later. The claim originated from longtime NBA broadcaster Mike Breen, who said during the broadcast that someone had told him James confronted Embiid over arriving late to practice.

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“Somebody told me before the game that they were out ready to practice, Joel Embiid walked out on the court a couple of minutes late, and LeBron let him hear it,” Breen reported, attributing the information to someone who had told him about the alleged interaction.

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The report quickly spread, prompting James to respond directly on social media the next day, October 6. “He ain’t been late, so stop the lies,” James wrote on his Instagram Story.

When reporters asked Nurse about the situation on October 7, the Sixers head coach focused on Embiid’s preparation during training camp and pushed back on the picture created by the report.

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“Well, I’m just surprised by what I was told before and what you guys are asking me about, because he’s been excellent,” Nurse answered, via The Athletic’s Derek Bodner. “He’s in great shape. He’s been on the practice floor. He’s worked very hard, and he looks really great. So it just surprises me that something like that came out right now.”

Nurse’s assessment offered a different picture of Embiid’s training camp from the one suggested by Breen’s report.

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The response also comes as Embiid continues to receive attention over his physical condition. The former MVP has played fewer than 40 games in each of the past three seasons, making his availability and preparation important factors for Philadelphia heading into the new campaign. Nurse’s comments provided a positive assessment of where Embiid stands during training camp.

The Sixers are also entering a season with considerably more attention around the team following the arrival of James. Philadelphia’s roster now includes James, Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, giving the team several high-profile players and creating expectations around how the group will come together.

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Nurse and Embiid’s relationship has not always been this cooperative. In 2022, while Nurse was still coaching the Toronto Raptors, the two exchanged words during a playoff series after Embiid told reporters he had asked Nurse to “stop b——g about calls.” Nurse had been vocal about officiating during the series, while Embiid took issue with the Raptors coach’s comments.

That history provides some context for Nurse’s current assessment of Embiid. The former Raptors coach is now working directly with the center in Philadelphia, and his latest comments have centered on Embiid’s effort and preparation rather than their previous exchanges as opponents.

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For now, the Sixers remain focused on getting through the preseason and preparing their rotation. Sitting at 1-0 in the preseason, the Sixers will now face the 1-0 Brooklyn Nets in their next matchup.