76ers Source Confirms LeBron James and Jaylen Brown’s Relationship Dynamic After Comments Over Bronny James

When Rich Paul’s whiteboard went viral, the Philadelphia 76ers were a frontrunner after adding Jaylen Brown. But the NBA community’s skeptics didn’t want to believe that LeBron James wanted to team up with a guy who criticized his son. Yet as King James is prone to do, he shocked the basketball world by announcing the final stop of his career will be with the 76ers. Joining Philadelphia on a two-year, $8 million contract, the 41-year-old superstar reportedly cleared the air with new teammates, including a potential friction brewing from Jaylen Brown’s past comments, to ensure a smooth transition.

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During the 2024 Summer League, the then-2024 Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics infamously said, “I don’t think Bronny is a pro.” To get over a potential hurdle, discussions reportedly took place behind the scenes to iron out any lingering issues before James officially put pen to paper.

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“Any issues LeBron may have had with Jaylen [Brown] ultimately took a backseat because winning changes everything. The opportunity to join what the Sixers could become was simply too good to pass up,” as reported by The Daily Mail.

Philadelphia executives reportedly worked diligently behind the scenes in recent weeks to address these past grievances. A source close to the organization confirmed that past disagreements were put aside for a singular common goal.

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“He’s already won championships by changing teams in Miami and Cleveland, so returning to either situation would have felt like a step backward,” The Daily Mail reported. “And while Golden State had been viewed as the frontrunner for a while, it increasingly looked like more of a retirement tour than a true championship destination… The Eastern Conference presents a much more realistic road back to the Finals, particularly with the talent Philadelphia already has in place.”

It doesn’t seem like it would take much to convince Bron either. Despite those comments, two years later, James had been hyping Jaylen Brown in the MVP conversation this season. At the peak of the Celtics-Sixers rivalry, Brown also criticized franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid, accusing him of “flopping” after the 2026 playoffs, where the Sixers eliminated the Celtics.

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“‘In the end, it became the obvious choice. Everyone spoke with LeBron, cleared the air and made sure there would be no lingering problems,” as stated in the report.

Brown also buried the hatchet with Philly as a whole and welcomed LeBron to the team.

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Tyrese Maxey became the unsung hero to get LeBron James

The Sixers source detailed how Tyrese Maxey resolved former rivalries by leveraging his Klutch Sports connection with LeBron James.

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“Jaylen also had past issues with Joel Embiid, but conversations have been had, everything has been smoothed over. Tyrese Maxey’s presence – along with his connection with Rich Paul – helped reassure everyone involved,” as reported by The Daily Mail.

Funnily enough, the new dad laughed off the rumors that he was recruiting Bron to Philly during the offseason. Bronny’s got a guaranteed contract in the Lakers despite all the speculation about him joining his dad on a new team. James secured the full backing of his family, including his wife, Savannah, and their three children: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. Moving back to the East Coast after eight years in Southern California represents a significant shift, but James assured them this stint marks the absolute end of his historic career.

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“Just as importantly, his wife and kids fully supported the move after LeBron assured them that this would be his final chapter. Once this is over, he’s done,” as stated in the report.

After keeping mum about her husband’s decision, Savannah showed her subtle support by reposting LeBron’s statements on the move. With the contract, family support, and roster chemistry secured, James’ arrival has vaulted the 76ers into immediate championship favorite status as he prepares for his 23rd and final NBA season.