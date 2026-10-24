76ers vs. Bucks: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks bring plenty of star power to the court, but one late lineup change could shift the balance. With Joel Embiid anchoring Philadelphia and Tyler Herro leading Milwaukee, every matchup matters. Will the 76ers’ offensive firepower prevail, or can the Bucks control the paint and dictate the pace? The latest injury updates and projected starters could offer the first clues.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Is 76ers vs. Bucks, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams will look to make an early statement in the 2026-27 NBA regular season, setting the stage for an exciting Eastern Conference showdown. With home-court advantage on their side, the 76ers will aim to make the most of their opportunity, while the Bucks will look to spoil the hosts’ plans on the road. Fans can expect an intriguing contest as both teams look to build momentum early in the season.

Where Can You Watch 76ers vs. Bucks Live on TV and Streaming?

Fans can watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup live on NBA TV, the confirmed national broadcaster, on Saturday, October 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Local coverage is also available on NBC Sports Philadelphia in the Philadelphia market and My24 Milwaukee in the Bucks’ home market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming options include Peacock for eligible Philadelphia-area viewers and Bucks+ for Milwaukee-area fans. Viewers outside the teams’ local markets can use NBA League Pass, subject to blackout restrictions for nationally televised games. Availability may vary by location and subscription.

What Is the 76ers vs. Bucks Injury Report?

The Philadelphia 76ers have several players listed on the injury report ahead of their October 24 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee had no players listed in the latest available report.

Team Player Designation Injury/Reason 76ers Tacko Fall Out Quadriceps 76ers Dean Wade Questionable Left ankle sprain 76ers LeBron James Questionable Back 76ers Dominick Barlow Out Lumbar spine bone stress response 76ers Ariel Hukporti Out Ruptured right Achilles tendon Bucks No players listed – –

Which 76ers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Bucks?

The Philadelphia 76ers face several injury concerns ahead of their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron James is listed as questionable due to a back issue, while Dean Wade is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Dominick Barlow is out with a back injury, and Tacko Fall is out with a quadriceps strain. Ariel Hukporti is out for the season after suffering a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

James’ potential absence could affect Philadelphia’s playmaking and offensive versatility, while Hukporti’s long-term absence reduces frontcourt depth. The team’s final availability report will determine its rotation options.

Which Bucks Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the 76ers?

The Milwaukee Bucks had no players listed on the latest available injury report ahead of their October 24 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. If that status holds, Milwaukee could have its regular rotation available, supporting its scoring, ball handling, and interior defense.

However, the Bucks played the Chicago Bulls on October 23, making late injury updates worth monitoring. Any last-minute absence could affect the starting lineup, offensive responsibilities, or defensive matchups. Check the official NBA injury report before tipoff for the most up-to-date player designations.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for 76ers vs. Bucks?

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to start Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid, while the Milwaukee Bucks could open with Ryan Rollins, Tyler Herro, James Jaquel Jr., Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner. However, James’ questionable status could force Philadelphia to adjust its rotation, potentially affecting playmaking and offensive balance.

With star power on both sides and key availability questions still looming, the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks have plenty to prove. Will Joel Embiid lead Philadelphia to victory, or will Tyler Herro power Milwaukee past its rivals? The final injury updates and starting lineups could make all the difference.