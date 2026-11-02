76ers vs Bulls: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers return home Monday night to face the Chicago Bulls, and the biggest question is whether Joel Embiid will play.

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The Sixers (6-1) own the best record in the Eastern Conference and have won three straight, including Saturday’s 109-104 comeback win in Charlotte. The Bulls (1-5) have lost four in a row and will once again be without their new center, Nic Claxton, who’s been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

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Here’s everything you need to know before tipoff.

When Is 76ers vs Bulls, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Sixers will host the Bulls at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET (Eastern Time), giving the home crowd an evening of NBA action.

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For viewers in different time zones, the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT in Chicago and 4:30 p.m. PT on the West Coast. The scheduled tipoff is 7:30 p.m. EST at the arena.

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Where Can You Watch 76ers vs Bulls Live on TV and Streaming?

There’s no national broadcast for this one. In Philadelphia, the game airs on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with streaming available on Peacock through the NBC Sports Philadelphia add-on. In Chicago, it’s on CHSN and the CHSN app.

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Fans outside both markets can watch on NBA League Pass, though blackout rules may apply.

What Is the 76ers vs Bulls Injury Report?

Team Player Designation Injury/Reason 76ers Joel Embiid Questionable Right foot plantar fascia injury management Dominick Barlow Out Lumbar spine bone stress Ariel Hukporti Out Achilles Bulls Jalen Smith Probable Finger Tobe Awaka Probable Ankle Nic Claxton Out Hamstring

Injury statuses can change before tipoff, so check the final report closer to game time.

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Which 76ers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Bulls?

The Philadelphia 76ers have a few availability concerns heading into their clash with the Chicago Bulls, with Joel Embiid’s status being the biggest one to watch.

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He’s questionable with right foot plantar fascia injury management after sitting out Saturday’s win in Charlotte. Both of the games he’s missed this season came on back-to-backs, and this one isn’t, so he hasn’t been ruled out.

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When he plays, the Sixers have been perfect. They’re 5-0 with him on the floor, and he’s averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. If Embiid sits, Philadelphia will lean more on Tyrese Maxey, who scored a season-high 38 points against Charlotte, along with Jaylen Brown and LeBron James. James missed Saturday’s game but isn’t on the injury report.

The Sixers will also be without Dominick Barlow, who’s out with a low back stress reaction, and Ariel Hukporti, who ruptured his right Achilles in the preseason and will miss the year. Without Embiid and Barlow, Adem Bona would likely see more minutes at center.

Which Bulls Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the 76ers?

Chicago will have to wait a little longer for Nic Claxton. He is yet to make his Bulls debut because of a left hamstring strain.

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Jalen Smith, who’s been starting at center in Claxton’s absence, is probable with a finger sprain, and Tobe Awaka is probable with an ankle sprain. Both should give the Bulls some needed size up front.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for 76ers vs Bulls?

The Philadelphia 76ers are projected to start Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid against the Chicago Bulls. However, Joel Embiid’s questionable status with a right foot injury could change the frontcourt combination.

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The Chicago Bulls are expected to start Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson and Jalen Smith.

With Embiid’s status still uncertain and Claxton unavailable, the final lineups could play a major role in shaping this matchup. The 76ers and Bulls will need their available players to step up and deliver from the opening tip. Keep an eye on the pregame announcements, as the confirmed starting fives could bring a few important changes.

Position Philadelphia 76ers Chicago Bulls Point Guard Tyrese Maxey Josh Giddey Shooting Guard VJ Edgecombe Norman Powell Small Forward Jaylen Brown Matas Buzelis Power Forward LeBron James Caleb Wilson Center Joel Embiid Jalen Smith

Based on how both teams have started the season and looking at their lineups, this is a mismatch. The Sixers have the East’s best record, while the Bulls are still looking to get their season on track. Chicago’s best hope may be rookie Caleb Wilson, who leads the team at 21.2 points per game.

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The Sixers would want to get a comfortable win before heading out on a three-game road trip.