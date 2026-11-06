76ers vs Cavs: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Cleveland Cavaliers in an important Emirates NBA Cup matchup on Friday. Philadelphia comes in at 8-1, first in the Eastern Conference and riding a five-game winning streak, while Cleveland sits at 4-4. It’s also LeBron James’ first trip back to Cleveland as a member of the Sixers.

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Both teams have injury questions heading into tipoff, with Cleveland’s frontcourt the biggest one to watch.

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Where to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers?

Fans can watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on Amazon Prime Video. Fubo also offers streaming access, subject to regional restrictions. NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCS-PH) and PCK-PHI are additional regional television options.

Because it’s a national Prime Video game, it won’t be available live on NBA League Pass in the U.S. A replay will be posted on League Pass at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday.

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Philadelphia 76ers Injury report

Philadelphia could be thin at center. Adem Bona is doubtful with a cervical spine sprain after leaving Wednesday’s win in Detroit with neck soreness. Ariel Hukporti is out for the season after tearing his right Achilles in the preseason opener against the Knicks and undergoing surgery the next day.

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Dominick Barlow remains out with a lumbar spine bone stress response and has yet to play this season. Nick Nurse said Barlow is still about 10 to 12 days from being cleared to get back on the court.

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Joel Embiid is not on the injury report, though he has been playing through right foot plantar fasciitis.

Player Position Status Injury Adem Bona C Doubtful Cervical spine sprain Dominick Barlow F OUT Lumbar spine bone stress response Ariel Hukporti C Out for season Ruptured right Achilles

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury report

Cleveland also has several players requiring monitoring before tipoff. Jarrett Allen is questionable after injuring his right knee in Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and his status could shape how the Cavaliers handle Embiid inside.

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Peyton Watson is questionable with a right hamstring issue after missing the last two games, and Tyrese Proctor is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

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Jaylon Tyson (right ankle sprain) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (low back stress reaction) are out. Center Khalifa Diop is out on a G League assignment, and two-way center Ernest Udeh Jr. is also with the G League.

Player Position Status Injury Tyrese Proctor G Questionable Ankle Jaylon Tyson G OUT Ankle Peyton Watson G Questionable Hamstring Jarrett Allen C Questionable Knee Nae’Qwan Tomlin F Out Low back stress reaction

Philadelphia 76ers expected starting lineup

Philadelphia’s projected starting five features Tyrese Maxey at point guard. V.J. Edgecombe is expected to start alongside him. Jaylen Brown occupies the small forward position. LeBron James is projected to handle power forward duties. Joel Embiid completes the lineup at center.

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Cleveland Cavaliers expected starting lineup

Cleveland’s projected lineup features James Harden at point guard. Donovan Mitchell is expected to start at shooting guard. Peyton Watson fills the small forward position. Evan Mobley takes power forward duties. Jarrett Allen completes the projected five at center.

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Watson and Allen remain questionable heading into Friday. Their availability could force Cleveland into late adjustments.