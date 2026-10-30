76ers vs Knicks NBA Cup 2026: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers open their NBA Cup run Friday with Jaylen Brown’s status up in the air and four players already ruled out. Waiting for them are the New York Knicks, the defending NBA Cup and NBA champions, who are missing just one player. It’s also a rematch of opening night, when the 76ers beat the Knicks 106-100 at Madison Square Garden. Here’s a look at the latest injury picture.

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What Time Is 76ers vs Knicks Tonight, and How Can You Watch?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 30, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. That translates to 5:00 a.m. IST on Saturday, October 31, for viewers in India. With two Eastern Conference rivals meeting on the court, fans can expect an exciting contest.

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The game streams nationally on Prime Video as the first half of a Friday doubleheader, followed by the Lakers at the Warriors.

It’s the NBA Cup opener for both teams in East Group B, a loaded group that also includes the Cavaliers, Heat and Pacers. Each team plays the other four once, with every game counting toward the regular-season standings. The group winner advances to the knockout rounds. The 76ers come in at 4-1, while the Knicks are 2-3 after a 133-127 win at Chicago.

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Who is playing and who is out for the 76ers vs Knicks Game?

The 76ers have four players ruled out: Ariel Hukporti (Achilles), Dominick Barlow (back), Jabari Walker (knee), and Tacko Fall (quadriceps). Jaylen Brown is also questionable with left knee soreness.

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The Knicks have just one player out: Jose Alvarado, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain.

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What Is the Knicks’ Injury Report, and Is Jose Alvarado Playing?

Alvarado is out for Friday’s game with a left ankle sprain. He has already missed the last three games, so this will be his fourth straight absence.

Alvarado is a backup point guard, so his absence affects the Knicks’ backcourt depth rather than their starting five. New York is expected to start Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

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What Is the 76ers’ Injury Report, and Who Is Out Long Term?

The 76ers have four players ruled out, plus Brown as questionable:

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Player Designation Injury/Reason Ariel Hukporti Out Right Achilles (season-ending) Dominick Barlow Out Back Jabari Walker Out Knee Tacko Fall Out Quadriceps

Hukporti faces the longest absence. He tore his right Achilles in the preseason opener against the Knicks on Oct. 5 and will miss the season. Barlow has a stress injury in his lower back, and the team said in October that he would miss at least two weeks. Walker and Fall are dealing with knee and quad injuries, respectively.

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Are LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Jalen Brunson Healthy?

LeBron James and Joel Embiid are not listed on the Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report for the October 30 game against the New York Knicks. However, Jaylen Brown is questionable with left knee soreness. On the Knicks’ side, Jalen Brunson is not listed on the injury report, so he is expected to be available.

Therefore, three of the four stars are not carrying an injury designation, while Brown is the key player to monitor before tip-off.

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If Brown plays, the 76ers are expected to start Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Brown, James and Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks have reasons to feel optimistic, with most of their key stars carrying no injury designation. Brown’s injury, however, could decide the 76ers’ plans. Will he be ready when it matters? The final update before tip-off should provide the answer.