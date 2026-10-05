76ers vs. Knicks: Where to Watch, Date, Time & Everything You Need to Know

The wait is finally over as the 76ers begin a new chapter with a revamped roster and plenty of attention surrounding the team. Their latest matchup, however, won’t be an easy test, with a reigning champion standing on the other side of the court.

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The game offers an early look at how Philadelphia’s new-look squad stacks up against a team that already knows what it takes to win at the highest level. With new faces, established stars, and plenty to prove, this is a matchup worth watching.

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When and Where Is the 76ers vs. Knicks Preseason Game and at What Time Does It Tip Off?

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena. It will happen in Philadelphia on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET, marking opening night of the 2026–27 NBA preseason.

This highly anticipated matchup features a massively overhauled 76ers roster. This debuts LeBron James and Jaylen Brown alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. They face a formidable challenge against the defending NBA champion Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who swept Philadelphia 4–0 in last spring’s playoffs. Fans can watch the live broadcast nationally on NBA TV, or stream it via Peacock and DAZN.

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This contest sets the stage for a thrilling regular-season rematch just two weeks later. As part of the NBA’s opening-week tripleheader on Tuesday, October 20, the Knicks will host the 76ers at Madison Square Garden at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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How to Watch the 76ers vs. Knicks Preseason Game: TV Channel and Live Stream?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks preseason game airs locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and 97.5 The Fanatic radio. For out-of-market fans, NBA TV provides a live national broadcast, offering a viewing route without needing an NBA League Pass subscription.

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In New York, regional coverage is available on the MSG Sports Network. Cord-cutters can stream the matchup live through the Peacock App and DAZN. The game tips off tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena, featuring the unofficial debut of Philly’s overhauled star roster.

Why Does This Preseason Game Carry Extra Meaning?

This preseason game carries extra meaning as it marks the official debut of Philadelphia’s newly formed, blockbuster superstar roster. Landing LeBron James and Jaylen Brown in a single offseason was a breathtaking turn of events for the 76ers, making October 5 the highly anticipated first look at them alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

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Adding to the drama, Philadelphia opens both its preseason and regular season against their ultimate nemesis: the defending NBA champion New York Knicks. The Knicks dominated the 76ers last season, knocking them out of the playoffs in a convincing second-round series sweep.

History also favors New York, which won both exhibition matchups against Philadelphia during last year’s preseason showcase in Abu Dhabi. Facing the team that ended their championship hopes provides an immediate, high-stakes barometer for Philadelphia’s overhauled squad as it launches its new era.

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What Individual Matchups Are Worth Watching Tonight?

The premier individual matchup features reigning Finals MVP Jalen Brunson squaring off against Jaylen Brown, who anchors the new-look Sixers defense. This perimeter battle serves as a direct test of whether Philadelphia’s explosive offseason rebuild can disrupt New York’s elite championship continuity.

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In the paint, all eyes are on the powerhouse center clash between Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns. Finally, LeBron James facing off against Mikal Bridges provides a high-stakes chess match on the wing, giving fans a thrilling preview of how these revamped rivals stack up for the upcoming season.

Ultimately, tonight is about much more than a final score; it is the explosive opening act of a brand-new NBA era. With a blockbuster superstar making his unforgettable debut in a brand-new uniform and a bitter playoff rivalry instantly reignited, the 76ers are ready to shift the basketball landscape by midnight.

Will Philadelphia’s breathtaking superstar experiment immediately shock the system, or will the defending champions remind everyone exactly why they wear the crown?