76ers vs Magic Round-Up: “We Want Boston” Chant Erupts; Embiid’s Surprise Visit; Mosley In Trouble?

The atmosphere inside the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night felt more like a Game 7 thriller than a Play-In game. Despite the looming shadow of an injury-depleted roster, the Philadelphia 76ers relied on a relentless defensive effort and the brilliance of Tyrese Maxey to secure a 109–97 victory while exposing the Orlando Magic for its many weaknesses.

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The win officially puts the Sixers at No.7, setting up a collision course with a familiar postseason foe, while the Magic are forced into a win-or-go-home Friday finale.

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Joel Embiid’s surprise spark lit up 76ers bench

The most electric moment of the night arguably occurred before the opening tip. Despite earlier reports from insiders like Shams Charania stating that Joel Embiid was in the “early stages” of recovery from an emergency appendectomy, The Process made a surprise appearance on the 76ers’ bench. Dressed in street clothes but vocal throughout the night, Embiid’s presence served as a massive emotional catalyst for the home crowd and his teammates.

When asked if Embiid’s presence was felt, Tyrese Maxey had an emphatic response. “Huge man, huge,” Maxey said. “Kyle called me two days ago, so Monday, he called me. He said, ‘Man, what do you think about Joel coming to the game?’ Like it would just be a huge lift. I’m like, ‘Yeah, I mean, if he can, he’s up to it.’ And we didn’t even ask him, I said, ‘Just if he can, he will.’ And he was there, you know what I mean? I talked to him via phone, and I was surprised to see him there. I gave him a big hug. I was glad to see him, and his spirits are high, so we’re happy for him.”

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Nick Nurse also said that his presence was a mood booster, telling reporters, “Was questionable whether he was going to be able to get here tonight because of some of the stuff they’re doing.The film started, and I looked over and he was sitting in his seat, big smile on his face.”

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Embiid’s participation was limited to coaching from the sidelines, but his impact was visible in the performance of his teammates on the floor.

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Tyrese Maxey takes the Reins

The team’s All-Star, Tyrese Maxey responded with a performance for the ages. He scored a team-high 31 points to lead the Sixers to an almost improbably 109-97 victory.

Tonight reinforced that Philly is in the Maxey-Edgecombe era. Rookie VJ Edgecombe’s 19 points and 11 rebounds added to the collective impact in the backcourt. While VJ forced turnovers, Maxey’s seven consecutive points in the final quarter secured the lead that Magic couldn’t close.

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Paolo Banchero and Jamahl Mosley face the pressure

Paolo Banchero’s season-long struggles from the three and with turnovers manifested once more. His shooting was so bad, he accidentally hit a fan. Nick Nurse’s rotation constantly targeted his weakness and he had no answer. Banchero finished with 19 points on a dismal 6-of-18 shooting, struggling to find his typical mid-range touch.

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“Just a frustrating night for sure for me,” Banchero admitted in the post-game press conference. “At the end of the day, I’ve been through slumps before and so you’ve gotta be able to respond in a way where it results in a win.”

Desmond Bane dropped 34 points, remaining the only bright spot in Orlando’s lineup. It was his 13th 30+ point game of the season. He will be carrying Magic’s last chance to make it to the postseason on Friday.

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The Magic offense stagnated in the second half under the pressure Edgecombe put them under. A problem that Magic fans are blaming head coach Jamahl Mosley for. Before this game, an insider report claimed an unnamed Orlando player would demand a trade if Mosley wasn’t fired. A win would’ve perhaps flipped the narrative.

But even as the Magic head into a finale matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, there’s a strong likelihood a shakeup is coming to the franchise in the near future; starting from the head coach.

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Philly’s battle cry powers 76ers to playoffs

As the final minutes ticked off the clock and the 12-point lead became insurmountable, the Philadelphia faithful sent a clear message to the rest of the league. A roaring chant of “We Want Boston” erupted from the stands. Philly asked, Philly got.

The chants had a provocative way of manifesting Philadelphia 76ers are facing their next biggest rival after the New York Knicks – the second seeded Boston Celtics. The Sixers have lost their last six playoff series against the Celtics. So this is definitely some big bravado by an entire city.

But the last playoffs didn’t have the ‘VJ-Max’ combo. So we’ll have to see if Philadelphia’s declaration of war will turn into a redemption against Boston in the first round of the playoffs.