76ers vs. Pacers : Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers in a matchup featuring star power, injury concerns, and questions surrounding both teams’ rotations. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will lead Philadelphia’s charge, while the Pacers look to make the most of their home-court advantage despite uncertainty in the backcourt and changes to their frontcourt. With potential lineup adjustments shaping the contest, both teams will be looking to gain an early-season edge. Here’s everything you need to know about the 76ers vs. Pacers, including where to watch, the injury report, and expected lineups.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Is 76ers vs. Pacers, and What Time Does the Game Start?

Basketball fans, mark your calendars for Wednesday, October 28, 2026, when the Philadelphia 76ers head to Indianapolis to battle the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the local time at the arena. That translates to 6:00 p.m. Central Time and 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time. With both teams early in the season and looking to establish their rhythm, this Eastern Conference matchup promises an energetic night of NBA basketball in front of the Pacers’ home crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Can You Watch 76ers vs. Pacers Live on TV and Streaming?

You can watch the game live on ESPN, the confirmed national broadcaster, with streaming available through the ESPN app and ESPN Unlimited in English and Spanish. Local audiences can also follow regional coverage: NBCS-PH for Philadelphia and DAZN-IND / PCK-PHI for Indiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cord-cutters can use live-TV services that include ESPN, such as Fubo, Sling TV, or DIRECTV Stream. Keep in mind that local-market blackout restrictions may apply, meaning viewers in each team’s home market could need the designated regional broadcast instead of the national ESPN stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is the 76ers vs. Pacers Injury Report?

Philadelphia enters the game with four players ruled out, while Indiana has two definite absences, two game-time decisions, and several players expected to play.

Team Players Designation Injury/Reason 76ers Tacko Fall Out Quadriceps Jabari Walker Out Knee Dominick Barlow Out Lumbar spine bone stress Ariel Hukporti Out Ruptured right Achilles Pacers Andrew Nembhard Questionable Neck Tyrese Haliburton Questionable Left hamstring tightness Obi Toppin Probable Left hand sprain Aaron Nesmith Probable Hamstring T.J. McConnell Out Hamstring Ivica Zubac Out Ankle Ben Sheppard Out Torn meniscus Johnny Furphy Out Torn right ACL

Which 76ers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Pacers?

The 76ers will be short-handed in the frontcourt against the Pacers, with Tacko Fall (quadriceps), Jabari Walker (knee), Dominick Barlow (lumbar spine bone stress response), and Ariel Hukporti (ruptured right Achilles) all ruled out. No Philadelphia player is listed as doubtful, questionable, or probable.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s tough news for a team already managing its rotation. Without Fall, Barlow, and Hukporti, the Sixers have fewer bodies to protect the rim, rebound, and absorb minutes inside, which could push Joel Embiid and the remaining bigs into heavier workloads. Walker’s absence also removes a versatile forward who can defend multiple positions and bring energy off the bench, so Philadelphia may need smaller, quicker lineups to compensate.

Which Pacers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the 76ers?

The Pacers have the bigger injury concern entering Wednesday’s game: Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring tightness) and Andrew Nembhard (neck) are both questionable, while T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Ivica Zubac (ankle) are out. Obi Toppin (left hand sprain) and Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) are probable, but Ben Sheppard (torn left meniscus) and Johnny Furphy (torn right ACL) remain out.

If Haliburton sits, Indiana loses its primary scorer, playmaker, and pace-setter, an enormous blow to ball movement and late-game shot creation. Nembhard’s uncertainty further strains the backcourt, since he can handle secondary playmaking and defend bigger guards.

Zubac’s absence weakens interior defense, rebounding, and screen-setting, likely forcing Jay Huff into a larger role. McConnell’s absence removes trusted backup guard depth, while Toppin and Nesmith’s availability would preserve much-needed scoring and wing versatility.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for 76ers vs. Pacers?

The likely starters for the 76ers are Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid. Indiana’s lineup carries real uncertainty. Haliburton is questionable with left hamstring tightness and Nembhard is questionable with a neck issue, meaning the Pacers could be forced to reshuffle their backcourt if either sits.

At center, Ivica Zubac is out with an ankle injury, so Jay Huff is expected to start in his place, giving Indiana more spacing but less rim protection and rebounding. Philadelphia’s injuries affect its bench more than its first unit, so its projected starting five remains intact, with Embiid and Maxey leading the way.

When the final buzzer sounds, this game may come down to more than talent—it could hinge on which team adapts fastest. Philadelphia enters with the clearer starting core, but Indiana’s injury puzzle could open the door for an unexpected hero.

The key battles will be in the backcourt, on the boards, and in the Sixers’ ability to disrupt the Pacers’ home crowd. By the end of the night, the result will show whether Philadelphia’s stars delivered or Indiana’s next-man-up mentality stole the spotlight.