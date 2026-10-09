“A Chess Player”: NBA Announcers Break Down LeBron James’ 76ers Fit With Tom Brady Comparison in His Debut

LeBron James did not need to take a shot to make his presence felt in his Philadelphia 76ers preseason debut against the Nets. With the Sixers trailing in the first quarter, the 41-year-old orchestrated a possession that ended with an uncontested Jabari Walker dunk.

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The sequence caught the attention of the Nets’ broadcast team, prompting a comparison between James and NFL legend Tom Brady.

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With 1:10 remaining in the opening quarter and the Sixers down 29-27, LeBron James brought the ball to the top of the key and surveyed the defense. He waited as Walker slipped behind the defenders toward the basket, then delivered a no-look, over-the-head pass for an easy finish.

YES Network commentators Chris Shearn and Frank Isola immediately broke down the play.

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“He’s like a chess player. No shots, five assists for LeBron James. He’s three or four leaps ahead of everyone else,” the duo said.

One of them followed with a closer look at the pass before comparing LeBron James to Brady.

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“And the great, great ones, and he certainly is; some people would say the greatest of all time, but my money’s still on Jordan, but that’s not the point. The great ones make it look easy.

“Think about LeBron. I always compare them somewhat with Tom Brady. Tom Brady got to a point in his career where maybe athletically he didn’t have it, but intellectually he was so superior to everybody else out there. His understanding of the score, the game around him, and you can tell LeBron. He just thinks the game at a different level.”

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The connection is especially relevant as Bron enters his 24th season.

His experience allows him to read defensive rotations, recognize a teammate’s cut, and release a pass before the opening disappears. In the particular sequence, Jabari found himself in a great spot. It just needed a tactical pass without grabbing the defenders’ attention.

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And LeBron James did it effortlessly.

Similarly, Tom Brady had to rely more on his cerebral skills in the later stages of his career.

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Brady spent the final three seasons of his career with the Buccaneers. He won Super Bowl LV in his very first season in Tampa, aged 43. He relied on quick reads, player recognition, and getting the ball out before defenses could close in.

While his arm was still capable, his ability to read coverages and exploit openings became a defining part of his late-career game.

Maybe LeBron James took inspiration from Brady himself.

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The Akron Hammer once compared himself to the legend. He told, “Me and Tom Brady are one and the same,” he said, reflecting on his longevity. “We’re going to play until we can’t walk no more.”

Anyway, for the Sixers, that kind of decision-making could become an important part of their offense.