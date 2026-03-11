A’ja Wilson Reveals Why She Left Seat, Exited to Tunnel During Boyfriend Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Night

Some nights define a career. For Bam Adebayo, one March 1o evening became exactly that. On Tuesday, the Miami Heat big man erupted with an 83-point night against the Washington Wizards. He shattered Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game from 2006, and rewrote history in his own accord. Most importantly, the 28-year-old’s mother and girlfriend, the WNBA sensation A’ja Wilson, were sitting courtside.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now cameras caught the Las Vegas Aces star quietly slipping into a nearby tunnel during the first half, almost as if honoring a personal superstition. “They have eyes everywhere,” Wilson said with a smile when the media asked her about it. “Yeah, I was hiding a little bit,” she added. But why?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only because I don’t know, I got nervous. Because like Bam said, I see the countless hours that he puts in. I see the early-morning workouts, the questioning himself. I see all that,” A’ja Wilson confessed. “And, so, for him to be thriving so well in that space during that time, I didn’t want to mess up any mojo. ‘Cause we’re two of the most routine people ever. And I’m just like, ‘All right, if I’m not in my seat, he’s doing pretty well.'”

Then she presented an observation, “And I remember, I sat down, and he missed a free throw, and I was like, ‘All right, let me go back to the back.’ But at the same time, I knew I wanted to just show my support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Most importantly, A’ja Wilson marveled at Bam Adebayo’s wild night while reflecting on the road that led there. She called the game incredible but said the real joy came from watching his entire journey unfold. The highs. The tough moments. Every step. Being there for it all has been thrilling for her. Bam often calls Wilson his inspiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet she smiled and confessed that he probably has no idea how much he motivates her in return. His growth, energy, and resilience push her to keep showing up as the same person he believes in. Then Wilson explained her biggest role in Bam Adebayo’s life. She simply wants to be present and support him whenever he needs it. Showing up matters more than anything. She admitted one playful regret.

When Bam reached the 10K milestone, she was not in the building. That absence bothered her a little. However, this unforgettable 83-point performance felt like the perfect redemption. Watching it live filled her with gratitude and pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Wilson was a part of the common crowd with a common reaction. The moment shocked her to the core, as no one expected history to unfold on a random Tuesday.

Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point night left A’ja Wilson completely shell-shocked

Now, Tuesday came as an unexpected guest for Wilson. She sat among the crowd, celebrating wildly with Heat Nation as her boyfriend lit up the night. Following the game, Wilson shared a heartfelt reaction to her partner’s explosive night, posting on social media, “Welp won’t have the highest career high in the house anymore, but at least it gives me something to go after.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson now sit atop their leagues with the highest scoring games among active players. The Miami Heat superstar exploded for 83 points, while Wilson owns a 53-point masterpiece with the Aces.

Imago Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

A’ja Wilson even joined Bam Adebayo at the postgame presser and smiled when he pointed her out while recalling moments when stars face four defenders. Meanwhile, the shock lingered everywhere. After all, Adebayo’s previous career high stood at 41. Crossing 50 alone would spark endless blogs. Yet Tuesday delivered 83. Nobody watched the Heat expecting a chase of Kobe Bryant’s 81, unless they peeked from another game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some nights bend reality and leave the entire arena blinking in disbelief. This felt like one of them. Bam Adebayo turned an ordinary evening into a story fans will retell for years. Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson watched with pride, nerves, and joy. Together, they now stand as a fearless hoops duo. And somewhere between superstition and celebration, basketball found pure magic.