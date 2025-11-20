A’ja Wilson Shows Support to Savannah James as She Makes Major Family Announcement

Looks like the new season tipped off for the James household in perfect sync. LeBron James made his long-awaited season debut against the Jazz on Tuesday, handled business, grabbed the win, nothing new there. And now? His daughter, Zhuri, seems to be matching her dad’s energy, stepping into her own season opener. Jersey on, game face locked in, ball in hand… except plot twist: it’s not a basketball.

Savannah James took to Instagram with the proud-mom glow turned all the way up, announcing that Zhuri is officially kicking off her volleyball season. Her caption said it all: “Volleyball SZN 🏐💙 Let’s go baby!!💪🏾”

The reel gave fans a sweet behind-the-scenes sneak peek: Zhuri posing for her poster shots, grinning from ear to ear in her blue No. 6 jersey, looking every bit the star of her own show… and cheering her on from the comments? None other than A’ja Wilson, dropping “💙🩵” like the ultimate stamp of approval.

LeBron James has never hidden his affection for A’ja Wilson, often calling her “sis.”

When Wilson and her Aces captured the title last season, King James celebrated on Instagram: “@mrs_savannahrj & I watching our game bring it home again!!!! CONGRATULATIONS SIS!! @aja22wilson 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🏆,” a big brother-level, all-in celebration. And now, with Zhuri stepping onto the volleyball court, Wilson didn’t miss her chance to step into full ‘aunt mode,’ cheering her niece on with the same pride and energy.

Zhuri James isn’t new to the volleyball scene; she joined the City Volleyball Club in 2023. The club is all about community, empowerment, and building young women who support each other on and off the court. But every time she steps on the court, it’s a moment for her proud dad, LeBron, to soak in.

Talking about the joy his kids bring him, LeBron James once told Access Hollywood, “My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys. So whenever she smiles, it don’t matter what I’m doing, it makes me happy.”

“To be able to see my daughter continue to mature and continue to get bigger and bigger and loving and loving and loving and loving every single day, it’s just super duper cool just to see her progression in her life is just amazing,” the 40-year-old once told the Lakers in an interview about being a girl-dad.

In December 2024, he shared a new batch of photos of 10-year-old Zhuri in her volleyball gear with her teammates. His caption? Pure papa energy: “🥰🥰😍😍🤎🤎🤎 YOU GO GIRL!!!!!! @allthingszhuri LET’S GO BABY Z!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Best of luck this season and GO CRAZY!! 🏐👋🏾. #JamesGang👑”

Every post, every cheer, every shout from the stands, he’s living the whole dad experience. And Zhuri’s nod to him is subtle but priceless. Jersey No. 6 mirrors LeBron’s own iconic number from the Miami Heat, Team USA (including last summer’s Paris gold), and a brief stint with the Lakers.

In 2023, King James even shared footage from one of her games, hollering from the stands, “Let’s go, munchkin!”

Is Zhuri following A’ja Wilson’s path?

Before A’ja Wilson was rewriting the history books in basketball, becoming the only player in NBA or WNBA history to win a scoring title, Finals MVP, regular-season MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year all in the same season (2025), she had a different first love: volleyball.

Back in her Highlanders days, she did it all. “Volleyball was my first love,” Wilson had said, and it showed. She dominated as a middle blocker, patrolled the net like it was her own backyard, and blasted high sets with her left arm like it was second nature.

Fast forward a few years, and Wilson has cemented her GOAT status at age 29, stacking up championships (2022, 2023), Finals MVPs, and scoring titles while dazzling fans across the basketball league.

I’m confident that Zhuri James is taking a tiny peek down that path herself.

In June, the youngest James stepped onto the volleyball court rocking two of Wilson’s signature Nike A’One sneakers at once, one in Pink Aura, the other Indigo Girl blue, channeling a little bit of that Aces magic while just having fun with a new sport.

Or maybe she’s just enjoying it. Zhuri’s still very little, still figuring out if volleyball is her jam or if she wants to try something else entirely. For now, it’s all about having fun, experimenting, and laughing through it, just like A’ja did back in the day, before the WNBA came calling.