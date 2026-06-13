“A Lot Like Shaq”: Draymond Green Picks Ex-Warriors Star as Perfect Fit for Inside the NBA Reboot

Inside the NBA started an experiment with Shaquille O’Neal ahead of the 2011-12 season, and he ended up being a permanent face on the show. Similarly, Draymond Green became a regular face during the 2021 and 2024 playoffs. Even now, during the Finals, the Golden State Warriors veteran is appearing frequently. When the question of an imaginary reboot of the popular postgame show was shot at Green, he saw a famous figure as a worthy successor to Shaq as co-host alongside Ernie Johnson.

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“From my era? I think KD (Kevin Durant). Y’all see some asinine statements from KD. You know why you’re gonna see asinine statements from KD sometimes? Because he’s a lot like Shaq,” Green said on his podcast. “The way you see the game, no one else can even begin to think like that because you’re seven feet and you move the way you do. It’s a lot like Shaq.”

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Draymond went on, “Sometimes Shaq be like, ‘Well, you just got to go do it.’ And Chuck be like, ‘No, Shaq, we can’t just go do it. You can.’ KD is a lot like that, man.”

He added, “The way he sees the game is completely different because he’s so gifted. And not that he doesn’t know basketball, by the way. When I’m saying that, I’m not saying they don’t know basketball. I’m just saying they see it differently.”

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USA Today via Reuters Dec 14, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrate after defeating the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Now, what’s similar between the ex-Warriors star and Shaquille O’Neal isn’t just their approach towards basketball. They also have a complete “no-filter” agenda that often doesn’t sit well with the fans. Back in 2017, Kevin Durant told the fans to switch channels if the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Finals wasn’t entertaining them. “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it,” he said after Game 3.

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Fans didn’t like the way Durant sounded, and soon he apologized for his statement. But did that incident stop the Slim Reaper from changing his outlook? No. That defiance, not contrition, is what makes KD a Shaq-like fit. Meanwhile, Shaquille O’Neal’s goofy self didn’t hold back even during serious times. Charles Barkley shared an incident with SI Media in 2024.

During a tribute segment to John Glenn, O’Neal couldn’t stop joking. “This is how crazy Shaq is at times. We’re doing a tribute, and Ernie [Johnson] is being all serious, and then we go off the air and Shaq says, ‘Is [Atlanta] closer to the moon or L.A.?’ And Ernie says, ‘What?’ He says, ‘Is it closer to the moon or L.A.?’ Shaq then says, ‘You can see the moon, you can’t see L.A,'” Barkley shared. He left the studio laughing uncontrollably because, well, “I walk outside, I can see the moon. I can’t see L.A,” was Shaq’s logic.

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So, what Draymond Green meant is that Kevin Durant’s 7-foot status, his way of looking at the game, and his no-filter policy would make him the next Shaquille O’Neal on Inside the NBA.

Who else would be with Draymond Green in the Inside the NBA reboot?

Other than Kevin Durant, Draymond Green sees the Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards, as a good fit for the show. “If Anthony Edwards was retired, that would be fun and entertaining. That’d be a good group,” Green said.

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Now, Ant-Man’s antics are world-famous. His on-court trash talking and postgame interviews have often stolen the spotlight. Because the Wolves star doesn’t even try to suppress the use of profanity on camera. And the star picked up one fine after another throughout the 2024-25 season for the same. Edwards paid a total of $370,000 in fines!

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Now, moving forward, Draymond Green said, “Steph Curry. Steph has a brilliant basketball mind, and Steph is funny. I don’t think y’all get the chance to see that side of him. But that would be fun. That’d be fun. Klay would be funny, but Klay has no interest in doing TV. I don’t think that could change, but I don’t think he has any interest.”

While Klay Thompson might not be interested in sharing the television spotlight, Stephen Curry would be an interesting addition to the crew. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant remain the top picks for Draymond Green.