“A Lot of Downs”: Anthony Edwards Gets Brutally Honest About Playing With LaMelo Ball

The excitement surrounding Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball has been impossible to ignore. On paper, the Wolves suddenly boast one of the NBA’s most exciting backcourts. Two electrifying guards capable of changing a game in a matter of minutes. While pundits and fans are already dreaming about highlight reels and deep playoff runs, Ant-Man seems cautious. Instead, Minnesota’s star prepared everyone for the bumps that could come on the way to building chemistry.

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“It’s definitely going to be ups and downs,” Edwards said, addressing those expectations while speaking with Taylor Rooks at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026.

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Rooks pointed out that many had already viewed the Wolves as having the league’s best backcourt duo. Antman offered a refreshingly honest response instead of embracing the hype.

“First year together, maybe a lot of downs. We’ll celebrate both of them. Celebrate the ups, celebrate the downs,” he said, doubling down on the reality.

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Rather than promising immediate dominance, Edwards acknowledged that success would take time. It indeed sobered down the hype and excitement surrounding LaMelo Ball’s arrival. Moreover, Anthony Edwards’ comments also contrast sharply with the confidence Ball displayed after the trade became official.

“I feel like sky’s the limit,” he said, expressing confidence that the partnership could become one of the NBA’s most lethal backcourts at the introductory press meet at Target Center.

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The optimism makes sense.

LaMelo Ball has built a reputation around his creative playmaking ability and thrives with the ball in his hands. After struggling with repeated ankle injuries for three straight seasons, he showcased durability last season, playing 72 games. Additionally, he has arrived at a time when the Wolves have repeatedly failed in the postseason. So, it’s a perfect setup for him to widen his wings.

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However, Anthony Edwards understands that talent alone doesn’t guarantee instant success.

Minnesota overhauled much of their roster to land Ball, a move that included parting ways with Naz Reid. A fan favorite, Reid, once Sixth Man of the Year, was prized for his versatility and stood out as one of the league’s most valuable reserve bigs.

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Losing him will take away a significant portion of their depth. On top of that, the team had already traded Julius Randle, leaving Rudy Gobert as the lone tower.

These changes have left the Wolves in a completely different avatar. The roster now leans more heavily toward the perimeter creation and shooting, placing the weight on Edwards and Ball to generate every night. And without frontcourt depth, the team will probably experience growing pains as the new rotation develops.

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The first year together could be difficult.

Donte DiVincenzo continues to recover from the torn Achilles that he suffered during the postseason. It leaves the Wolves thinner in the backcourt than they would prefer entering the season.

These realities only reinforce Anthony Edwards’ candid comment on the team.

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It isn’t about lowering expectations but rather a reflection on the time needed to build chemistry. Even the elite players need time to adjust to new teammates. Especially with both players serving as offensive anchors on their respective sides, they will have to strike a balance.

The Wolves have to navigate exactly what Edwards promised, celebrating the highs while learning from the downs.