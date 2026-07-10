“A Sticking Point”: Analyst Pinpoints Jonathan Kuminga’s Contract Demands as Lakers’ Major Hurdle

The LA Lakers have been busy this offseason. Building a team good enough to compete alongside franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic. Reported target Jonathan Kuminga’s demands have become the biggest obstacle between him and the Lakers. League analyst Andy Kamenetzky had more to say about what the Congolese forward actually wants.

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“The right contract structure for Jonathan Kuminga has always become, as we discussed for Wednesday’s show, a sticking point,” Andy Kamenetzky said on the Locked on Lakers podcast. “He and his representation have very, very specific ideas of what a proper contract is, and they don’t always seem to line up with the rest of the league.”

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According to multiple reports, the Lakers have offered Kuminga a two-year, $20 million contract. That proposal comes with two pitches: A chance to start alongside Luka Doncic and the opportunity to rebuild his value before hitting free agency again.

However, Kuminga’s camp believes that he deserves more. Lakers insider Jovan Buha mentioned that he is seeking more than $20 million, which is far beyond what the Lakers can currently afford. Kuminga earned $23.7 million last season, according to Spotrac, and accepting the Lakers’ proposal would mean taking a major pay cut to over $10 million per year.

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The Lakers have already spent a lot this offseason. They acquired Walker Kessler, signed Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, and Sandro Mamukelashvili, added Kevon Looney, and most importantly, extended Austin Reaves.

Those moves have left them with very little financial flexibility. They can only offer limited contracts unless they move salary off the roster. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers are not simply waiting around, and they want to fill their final roster spot, whether it’s Kuminga or someone else.

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Kuminga appears comfortable delaying a decision because he believes another team could eventually meet his salary expectations. There’s a belief among his team that his market could improve, and he doesn’t need to rush into accepting a below-market offer.

“The Hawks potentially seem amenable to a sign-and-trade if the Lakers are able to both agree on a number with Kuminga and his representation, keeping in mind that if Lakers do acquire Kuminga through a sign-and-trade, the contract has to be for three years. It can be three years with gimmicks, but it needs to be for three years,” Brian Kamenetzky added on the Locked on Lakers podcast.

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Reports also indicate that other teams, including the Cavaliers, have monitored his situation. Despite the contract gap, the Lakers still want Kuminga. He reportedly met with Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick, during which they pitched him on becoming their starting small forward.