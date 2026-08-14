“A Trade Is Coming”: Bradley Beal’s $13.2M Return Raises Major Concern for Clippers

The LA Clippers may have solved one problem without realizing they were creating another. Bradley Beal is returning to LA on a two-year, $13.2 million deal, giving the team another experienced scorer at a reasonable price. But his arrival adds another name to an already crowded backcourt, leaving coach Tyronn Lue with a difficult question before the season even begins: how does everyone get on the floor?

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That question became even louder after Clippers reporter Joey Linn assessed the situation following Shams Charania’s breaking update.

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“It will be very interesting to see how Ty Lue manages the guard rotation next season,” Linn wrote via his X handle. “Bradley Beal is returning to a group that already includes Darius Garland, Kris Dunn, Keaton Wagler, Jordan Miller, and Kobe Sanders. Then there’s the RFA of Bennedict Mathurin.”

Linn ultimately identified the problem and put it in simple words. “We’re either going to see some small lineups, someone is gonna play less than expected, or a trade is coming.”

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It will be very interesting to see how Ty Lue manages the guard rotation next season.Bradley Beal is returning to a group that already includes Darius Garland, Kris Dunn, Keaton Wagler, Jordan Miller, and Kobe Sanders.Then there’s the RFA of Bennedict Mathurin.We’re either…— Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) August 13, 2026

The Clippers have plenty of talent. They may simply have too much of it concentrated in one area.

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Darius Garland, the primary offensive organizer, while Kris Dunn provides the defensive presence that allows Ty Lue to change the look of his second unit. Bradley Beal now enters that mix after agreeing to a relatively modest deal, creating another ball-handler and scoring option for a team that already has several players competing for similar responsibility.

Keaton Wagler complicates the equation further. The fifth overall pick needs meaningful development minutes, while Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders also need opportunities to establish themselves. Benedict Mathurin would push the congestion even further if LA retains him.

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That creates a straightforward basketball problem. There are only 48 minutes available at guard positions, and Ty Lue cannot maximize every player’s role.

A three-guard lineup could offer offensive firepower, but it would also place greater pressure on the Clippers defensively. Pairing Bradley Beal with Garland and Mathurin would give Lue considerable shot creation, yet the team would drastically lack in perimeter defense.

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The alternative is cutting someone’s minutes.

That could prove equally complicated. Bradley Beal is a veteran with an established resume. Meanwhile, Mathurin represents a younger investment with significant upside.



Even the younger players on the roster need consistent opportunities if the Clippers expect their development to continue.

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This is where the contract itself becomes important.

Bradley Beal’s $13.2 million salary gives the front office a useful piece for roster construction. Rather than viewing the signing solely as a commitment to another guard. The Clippers could eventually use his contract as part of a larger package.

The front office could put together its perimeter depth into a different positional need. They could strengthen their frontcourt, particularly if Mathurin’s situation produces another movable salary. That would allow LA to turn its biggest roster problem into an opportunity.

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The timing also matters.

The Clippers are already dealing with uncertainty surrounding Kawhi Leonard and the league’s investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention. It had ultimately paused the deal to rope in Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick.

For now, Ty Lue has three options. He can embrace small ball, distribute the minutes and cash in the trade market.