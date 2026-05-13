A Tragic Day in the NBA as 29-Year-Old Star and Its First Openly Gay Player Pass Away Within Hours of Each Other

Brandon Clarke, the longtime Memphis Grizzlies forward known for his relentless energy on the floor and generosity away from it, died Monday at the age of 29 after authorities responded to a medical emergency call at his Los Angeles-area home. Less than a day later, the NBA community was struck by another heartbreaking loss when former center Jason Collins– the league’s first openly gay player- died Tuesday following a battle with brain cancer.

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Clarke’s death is currently under investigation. According to NBC4 Investigates, authorities are looking into the possibility of an overdose after police reportedly found drug-related items inside his home. However, officials stressed that no conclusion has been reached, and an autopsy, along with toxicology testing, will determine the official cause of death.

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The Los Angeles Fire Department reportedly received a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. When paramedics arrived, Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators also noted that Clarke had been arrested in Arkansas earlier this year for speeding and was allegedly found in possession of kratom, a substance legal in some states but banned in Arkansas. Officials have not connected that incident to his death.

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“Just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends, and the Grizzlies organization.”

While deaths tied to drugs or sudden health crises remain rare in NBA circles, the league has endured painful losses before. College basketball star Len Bias died from a cocaine overdose just two days after being drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1986, a tragedy that shook the sport for decades.

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Former NBA champion Lamar Odom also survived a near-fatal overdose in 2015, later speaking publicly about addiction and recovery. Those moments, though separated by generations, remain reminders of how quickly promising basketball lives can change beyond the spotlight.

Brandon Clarke’s NBA Legacy

Brandon Clarke’s basketball journey started at San Jose State, and later he transferred to Gonzaga. After beginning his college journey at San Jose State and later starring for Gonzaga, he was selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft before being traded to Memphis. He built a respected NBA career through hustle, athleticism, and consistency.

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He immediately became an important piece for the Grizzlies, averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds during his rookie season while earning NBA All-Rookie honors and finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. His impact peaked during Memphis’ 2022 playoff run, when his energy off the bench helped push the franchise to the Western Conference Semifinals.

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Memphis later rewarded him with a four-year, $52 million extension, though injuries slowed the later stages of his career. A torn Achilles in 2023, followed by knee and calf issues, limited his time on the court over the past two seasons.

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However, Clark’s legacy extends beyond his athletic achievements to the lives he has transformed. He has consistently supported communities throughout Memphis. In September, he marked his 29th birthday by visiting an elementary school and donating $3,500 to ARise2Read, an organization dedicated to helping children improve their reading skills. Last year, he established the Brandon Clarke Foundation to support families through education.

The NBA community was still processing Clarke’s death when news emerged Tuesday that Jason Collins had also passed away after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Back in November, Collins confirmed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 5 glioblastoma. But he didn’t give up, as for treatment, he took a risk of going through an experimental treatment and went to Singapore.

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After the treatment, he recovered well and also attended the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles and a game at his alma mater, Stanford. But the cancer later returned.

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His family confirmed that Collins died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” his family said in a statement released through the NBA.

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“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar.”

The moment this news broke, the entire NBA community began mourning his death. NBA commissioner Adam Silver honored his legacy while expressing his remorse.

“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA, and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations,” Silver said.

Jason Collins NBA legacy

Collins played 13 NBA seasons with teams including the Nets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Hawks, Celtics, and Wizards. Best known as a defensive-minded veteran and locker-room leader, he helped the Nets reach back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003 alongside Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson.

But his greatest impact came off the court.

In 2013, Collins became the first openly gay active NBA player, a moment that changed the league and broader sports culture forever. He later dedicated much of his life to advocacy, youth mentorship, and anti-discrimination efforts as an NBA Cares ambassador.

After coming out as gay, he was also very vocal about LGBTQ+ rights. He tried normalizing the conversation about it. One of the biggest of these is Collins wearing the no.98 jersey number in honor of Matthew Shepard, who was bullied and brutally beaten back in 1998.

Jason Collins never hid his identity from anyone; he was always true to himself and made sure every other guy like him felt safe to take such a bold step. He wasn’t just a star on the court but a guardian angel for the young generation.

It is deeply painful that the NBA has lost both a legendary player and a star so soon. May they rest in peace.