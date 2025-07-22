Aaron Gordon Back-Up Gets Crucial Boost as Positive Intel Emerges After Jonas Valanciunas’ Commitment

After Michael Porter Jr.’s exit, Aaron Gordon has become the second-longest current Nuggets star to share the court with Nikola Jokic. Without a doubt, Jamal Murray is top with 582, MPJ had 398, and AG with 334. It’s not just Porter’s exit but a wholesale change in the locker room, making this team a contender again. Plus, the team solved the commitment issues with Jonas Valanciunas, and that’s not the only positive news. The front office did a great job of turning around the MPJ contract and a 2032 first-round pick into Cameron Johnson from the Nets. While upgrading the player, the Nuggets also saved almost $17 million, completely pulling themselves out of salary cap jail. How did they manage that?

By spreading his $38 million salary between Johnson, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas. The latter even said, “I want to clear the air about my playing situation next season now that Denver has made their decision to keep me…”

Plenty of options now, as the ‘Mile High City’ can again aim for the championship. Amid the new players, a player already on their roster is returning with new tricks. Adam Mares on the DNVR Nuggets Podcast excitedly said, “Real quick notes on Peyton Watson. I have some notes for you guys that I have; a little birdie told me. Been working out with Dorell Wright this year, shooting coach.”

Yes, the 22-year-old is working with former champion Wright. The ex-Heat star once led the league in 3-pointers made and ended his career with an average of 42.4 on as FG%. Plus, it was Wright who approached the Nuggets forward, who will most probably fulfill the backup role to Aaron Gordon. “Sought out Peyton Watson and was like, ‘Hey man, I want to work with you. You know, I see the vision.’” Last year, AG took the leap in terms of shooting and was pivotal for the Nuggets‘ campaign.

Aaron Gordon was a double-figure scorer in all but two of the 14 total playoff games. But a knee injury troubled him during the regular season, and that’s why Watson’s role could be important. In fact, Mares added that the changes are immediate. “You know, I’ve even seen a little bit of tape of his, like he’s reworking the shot. This is not a thing of just get reps up. Breaking down the shot, breaking down parts of his sho,t and seeing very good early returns right now.”

Improved shooting could mean more trust from the HC. Last year, the UCLA graduate had only 18 starts from 68 games. During those games, he would average a healthy 24.4 minutes and impressed with 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. That’s why he is excited about the future.

Peyton Watson gets real about the new additions

During the Summer League, the young wing player was candid about the Nuggets’ glorious future. “Yeah, I think so for sure. It’s an exciting time for the fans, for sure. It’s an exciting time for us with the team as well. We got some new guys. [They’re] guys who got a chance to help us with big things, win some games this year.” As stated, Cameron Johnson can replicate MPJ’s success with a lesser contract burden on the front office. Valanciunas can be the backup for Nikola Jokic that the team has wanted for years.

via Imago Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) screams after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. are the veterans to plug in the holes as the time comes. That’s why Watson even said, “I’m looking forward to it, looking forward to meeting them, looking forward to competing with them, looking forward to going at them in training camp. It’s going to be a fun year.” This was before Valanciunas made his stance clear about his stay in Denver. The 33-year-old recently stated that he’s eyeing the championship and is ready to sacrifice family time.

“The idea of playing for Panathinaikos, closer to home, was very exciting to me, but that will have to wait. I am fully committed to honoring my contract with the Nuggets this season and will give it my all to compete for a championship,” he said. If the new addition is aligned with winning the Larry O’Brien and the current roster is excited about the next season, then the fans, too, should have expectations.