Aaron Gordon Injury Update: Nuggets HC Makes Final Decision on His Return This Season

The Denver Nuggets face a major setback as forward Aaron Gordon is all set to remain on the sidelines at least until Christmas, as per coach David Adelman.

Aaron Gordon has been suffering from a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of contention for the Nuggets since November 22. Now, with Adelaman’s statement, it feels like the Nuggets will continue to miss their veteran forward on the court. Apparently, Aaron Gordon has sustained a grade 2 right hamstring strain, which has kept him out of action.

The Nuggets, who are sitting third in the Western Conference with a sensational 17-6 record, have been 4-3 since Gordon’s injury, clearly proving that they are missing his explosiveness and defensive versatility. In his absence, players like Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones have taken on increased roles, but they haven’t been able to fill the void left by a veteran like Aaron Gordon.

Denver will now have to manage the next six games until Christmas without Gordon, but given the current form of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, there shouldn’t be much of a problem for them other than a minor hiccup here and there.

