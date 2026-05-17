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ABC Seemingly Leaks Footage Revealing Knicks’ Opponent In Eastern Conference Finals Before Cavs vs Pistons Game 7

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Olutayo Inioluwa Emmanuel

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May 17, 2026 | 6:05 AM EDT

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ABC Seemingly Leaks Footage Revealing Knicks’ Opponent In Eastern Conference Finals Before Cavs vs Pistons Game 7

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Olutayo Inioluwa Emmanuel

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May 17, 2026 | 6:05 AM EDT

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A Game 7 is supposed to be the purest form of uncertainty, win or go home, nothing guaranteed, no script. But before the Cavaliers and Pistons even tipped off, ABC may have quietly written one.

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In a moment that quickly spread online, the network aired a promotional spot advertising an Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite Detroit still very much alive in the series. The clip effectively framed Cleveland’s advancement as already locked in, turning a do-or-die playoff night into something that, at least on television, looked like a concluded formality.

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To understand why that’s significant, some context helps. The New York Knicks had already booked their place in the Eastern Conference Finals, completing a dominant 4-0 sweep of the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. With that series done, the Knicks are now waiting to find out who they will face. And that answer was supposed to come from the outcome of the Cavs-Pistons series.

The problem is that the series is anything but settled. Cleveland and Detroit are locked at 3-3. And Game 7, the most pressure-packed game in basketball, is scheduled to determine which team advances. ABC airing a promotional that essentially crowns the Cavs as the Knicks’ opponent before the game even begins is, at best, at best, a major mistake.

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To be fair, this could well be an honest production mistake, on the part of the network. But in the current climate, “honest mistake” has very little traction online. Fans have wasted no time declaring that ABC accidentally “leaked the script” and that the NBA playoffs are predetermined. 

In fact, the conspiracy theories are not only circulating, they are trending. And ABC’s decision not to issue any official public statement or clarification in the aftermath has done nothing to slow the momentum of those narratives. In the absence of an explanation, the internet has been more than happy to fill the void with its own.

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And this isn’t an isolated case of broadcast-level confusion either. Across recent seasons, similar production and graphics errors have only added fuel to the idea that live sports coverage occasionally moves faster than the reality on the court.

During a Knicks–Hawks Game 2 broadcast on NBC, a late-game scorebug incorrectly displayed a timeout still available to New York with just 5.6 seconds remaining. The Knicks never actually called one after a missed free throw, confusing many watching the live broadcast and even sparking scrutiny toward the decision-making on the sideline.

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NBC later attributed the issue to a “data error” and issued a correction during the broadcast through Maria Taylor. A comparable situation unfolded on Amazon Prime Video during the play-in tournament, where the Hornets-Heat game briefly featured an inaccurate timeout graphic that suggested a stoppage option that didn’t exist.

While both incidents were quickly clarified, they added to a growing pattern of small but visible broadcast misfires that ripple instantly across social media under playoff intensity.

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Why ABC’s Cavs Promo Was Most Likely Just a Production Mistake

Although ABC has gone radio silent on the controversy so far, there’s strong indication that the broadcast was nothing but an error. This is because, in reality, TV networks pre-produce separate promotional videos for every possible outcome. This allows them to air them the second a series ends. And so, a production worker might have simply hit the wrong button and aired the Cavs version early.

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Besides, television networks have made similar blunders before, especially in sports coverage. For example, during the 2013 NFL playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons were playing in the NFC Championship game. And well before the game ended, an automated graphic popped up on FOX promoting the upcoming Super Bowl XLVII.

The graphic explicitly presented the San Francisco 49ers as the NFC Champions even though the game was still in progress. When the 49ers eventually won, fans immediately started pushing massive conspiracy theories claiming that the NFL was rigged.

Another instance was during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Several international broadcasters and major sports publishers accidentally pushed out pre-scheduled social media graphics and broadcast templates. And they declared Argentina the World Champions during the final match against Germany national football team. Germany eventually won the match 1-0 in extra time, leaving the network graphics looking completely foolish.

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Perhaps, like Germany, this blunder will now give the Detroit Pistons massive motivation for Game 7. Because, as it appears, the official broadcast partner of the NBA had essentially written them off before they even stepped onto the court. They will be eager to prove that wrong and defeat the Cavs.

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Olutayo Inioluwa Emmanuel

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Olutayo Inioluwa Emmanuel is a WNBA journalist at EssentiallySports, bringing a fan-first perspective to coverage of the Women's National Basketball Association. With prior experience reporting on high school sports, college basketball, and the National Basketball Association, he has developed a reputation for timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. His coverage spans match updates, breaking developments, player analysis, and roster moves, while also tracking the evolving dynamics shaping teams and athletes across the league. Beyond the immediate headline, Olutayo places developments within a broader context by examining roster decisions, team trends, and structural shifts that influence performance across women’s basketball. He also pays close attention to the under-the-radar storylines that matter most to dedicated fans of the sport. Before joining EssentiallySports, Olutayo covered the National Football League and college football, an experience that strengthened his instincts for breaking news and fast-paced reporting while maintaining clarity and accuracy under tight deadlines. His background as a content writer and editor across multiple digital platforms has further shaped his command of structure, tone, and research-driven reporting. Currently pursuing an MBA at Obafemi Awolowo University, he approaches the WNBA with an analytical perspective that connects on-court performances to the broader systems and management decisions shaping the league.

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Tanay Sahai

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