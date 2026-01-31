“Absolute Bull—t”: Draymond Green Takes Issue With Jeremiah Fears Punishment After Lu Dort Fight

Whenever a scuffle breaks out somewhere around the league, it’s almost a guarantee that Draymond Green will have something to say about it. This week was no different, especially after an altercation that proved costly for the young players involved. Yet in Green’s eyes, only one of them truly deserves sympathy.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the veteran – no stranger to the NBA disciplinary office himself – delivered a spirited defense of New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jeremiah Fears. Green, speaking from experience, made it clear he saw the situation through a very specific lens.

Green, who has navigated his own fair share of league office correspondence, didn’t hold back about Jeremiah Fears’ fine. “I thought it was absolute bulls— that Jeremiah Fears got fined $25,000.” He felt that the situation was similar to his 2017 brawl with Bradley Beal. Beal was fined $50,000 for initiating the brawl and Green was fined $25,000. He used the immediate postgame presser to express he felt wronged for defending himself.

In this episode, too, Green says, “I’m not going to be like, ‘Oh, well, you grab me.’ I’m not going to let you push me down. I’ma stand my ground. And I did exactly that.”



He felt Fears was in the same position as him. “Well, the young fella Jeremiah Fears just got fined $25,000. All he did was hold his ground. The only thing Jeremiah Fears did was hold his ground.”

Green has previously talked about Lu Dort’s aggressive style, and this time, too, he said that the OKC enforcer is “pretty strong.” So he didn’t blame Fears for responding as he did.

Shortly after the game, Fears added to the tension with a blunt reaction on social media, commenting on an Instagram post about the incident and calling Dort “soft.” The post came on the heels of an emotional scene on the court, where Fears had to be restrained and escorted to the locker room while still visibly agitated.

Draymond Green warns Jeremiah Fears of going down his path

The incident in question occurred at the final buzzer between OKC and the Pelicans on January 27 in Paycom Center. As OKC sealed the 104-95 win, Dort wrapped up Fears on a final rebound attempt and, after the clock expired. Thunder’s defensive stalwart had a fistful of Fears jersey, and a shoving match ensued.

The Pelicans and Thunder’s benches cleared, with players rushing in to separate them. Fears was still flailing with rage as Pelicans staff dragged him to the locker room, and later, his coach James Borrego defended him, saying, “Fears is not going to back down.”

The entire incident dates back to 2017 when Bradley Beal used to suit up for the Wizards. Beal clocked Green in the face, and the Warriors’ defensive stalwart responded in his usual style. The fight spilled into the stands, and instead of breaking it up, teammates joined in.

The NBA later fined Beal $50,000, Green $25,000, and Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. $15,000 for aggressively entering the fray.

Green contested that he rightfully responded to Beal’s hit. “I grabbed him and held my ground,” he said to contest the NBA’s “failed to disengage” claim. He also hinted that the NBA’s punishment indicated they didn’t like the guy who turned Warriors games into brawls.

Similarly, he sent a direct warning to Fears. “You’re becoming a target,” Green said about the 19-year-old, likely getting more whistles and fines in the future just like him. He told Fears to literally pick his battles. We hope Jeremiah Fears knows the Draymond-endorsed badge of toughness comes with a warning.