“Absolutely No Excuse”: Ex-WWE Star Reacts to Draymond Green’s Shove on Victor Wembanyama

Tensions boiled over in the Spurs’ 123-85 blowout win against the Warriors. In a game where Draymond Green was expected to be a leading figure due to Stephen Curry’s injury absence, he let his emotions get the best of him. Green shoved Victor Wembanyama in a move that had a former WWE personality commenting.

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Former WWE announcer and personality, Jonathan ‘The Coach’ Coachman, commented on the incident in a video on X. Rather than criticize Green for his forceful shove, Coachman ripped into Spurs players for not reacting the right way.

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“Absolutely no excuse,” Coachman said on X. “Literally, no excuse if you’re San Antonio. Sometimes you don’t got to worry about the fine. Sometimes you don’t worry about, ‘Am I going to miss a game or two?”

The incident took place midway through the second quarter, with the Spurs leading the Warriors 45-22. Green let his frustration over the Warriors’ 23-point deficit boil over. He shoved Wembanyama over when Dylan Harper was attempting a running 3-pointer.

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Wembanyama, who positioned himself for the rebound in case Harper missed, didn’t see the blow coming. After the incident, Wemby sat on the court for a bit before his teammates pulled him up. Green was then hit with a Flagrant Foul Penalty 1.

That is the part that Coachman found unacceptable. He believes that one of Wembanyama’s teammates needed to go up to Green and challenge him.

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“This is unacceptable. Unacceptable. If you’re the Spurs, you got to get right up in Draymond’s grill. You got to get right up in his face and be like, ‘No, this is the cat that’s going to bring us NBA championships.'”

He believes that with a franchise player like Wembanyama, who is clearly not a fighter, the Spurs need an enforcer.

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Coachman wants the young guys to understand that when a guy hits Wembanyama, there are repercussions.

“You need to set your foot down.”

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Coachman’s argument is that San Antonio cannot let opponents believe they can get physical with Wemby without facing resistance.

He believes the responsibility falls on Wembanyama’s teammates to establish those boundaries. It doesn’t matter if doing so comes with a financial or disciplinary consequence.

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However, Wembanyama himself didn’t seem particularly bothered by Green’s actions. Speaking after the game, the Spurs star offered a blunt assessment of the incident, suggesting that the veteran’s behavior didn’t surprise him.

“Not much. I mean, it’s not surprising,” Wembanyama said.

This is hardly the first time Green has gotten physical with a player, and it may not be the last. He’s shown off his WWE skills on multiple occasions, including his fight with Tari Eason.

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Wembanyama also made it clear that he wasn’t intimidated by the physicality. While acknowledging that he needed to be smart when dealing with aggressive opponents, Wembanyama questioned whether such tactics were even an effective basketball strategy.

“I feel very secure; I know I have to be smart. It’s not a good basketball strategy, and it shows,” he added.

Green’s latest confrontation also comes amid a history of physical incidents. The Warriors veteran was ejected against the Suns earlier in November after receiving two technical fouls during an altercation involving Dillon Brooks.

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Friday’s Flagrant 1 against Wembanyama was his first of the 2026-27 season and the 21st of his career, including the playoffs.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Green and Wembanyama had a heated exchange. The two previously had a confrontation during an NBA Cup matchup in November 2025. This incident just adds another chapter to their increasingly physical encounters.

Despite the incident, the Spurs didn’t allow the confrontation to derail their performance. They continued dominating Golden State, eventually securing a 38-point victory behind Stephon Castle’s season-high 32 points.

Wembanyama also finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in just 21 minutes as San Antonio extended its winning streak to 11 games.

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While Wembanyama appears confident in handling physical opponents himself, Coachman’s argument raises a different question about the Spurs’ responsibility toward their franchise star.

As San Antonio continues building a championship contender around the young center, Coachman believes the team needs someone willing to stand up for him when opponents cross the line.

For him, protecting Wembanyama isn’t just about avoiding further confrontations; it’s about establishing the kind of identity that championship teams need.