Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife recently went scorched earth with NFL referees after the team lost a controversial game. It happened on Thanksgiving Day, and her public rant appeared quite similar to what Ayesha Curry went through during the 2016 Warriors vs. Cavaliers Finals.

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In 2016, Stephen Curry found himself looking at a devastating six personal fouls in game six of the NBA Finals. Frustrated with the sixth call, the Warriors star threw his mouthpiece into the crowd, hitting a Cavs owner’s son in the front row. Curry was subsequently ejected with 4:22 left in the final quarter. Furious, Ayesha Curry took to her X account.

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“I’ve lost all respect sorry this is absolutely rigged for money… Or ratings in not sure which. I won’t be silent. Just saw it live sry,” Curry wrote in a Tweet that went viral in the NBA community before it was ultimately deleted.

In a heated moment, she implied that the officiating had been rigged, for money or ratings. The Tweet recently resurfaced after being posted by X user _c3lestialplay, who compared it with the situation with Brittany Mahomes.

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What happened with the Chiefs remains a fresh question in the eyes of fans, players, and, of course, Brittany Mahomes. During his game against the Bills, star QB Patrick Mahomes connected on an 11-yard pass with receiver Rashee Rice; it was a crucial first down for the Chiefs, one that could have helped them win the game.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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And initially, it all looked perfect. The pass was ruled complete on the field, and the Chiefs’ hopes were up. However, after a review, referees quickly overturned the decision, arguing that the pass was incomplete because the ball touched the ground and Rice did not maintain possession.

This is what made Brittany Mahomes grill the officiating staff in a series of Instagram stories. “HAHAHAHAHAHA WHAT A JOKE. Guess we can’t even play football without getting it called against us… not sure what an actual catch is after that, I guess? I don’t wanna hear s**t anymore from anyone,” she wrote in one story.

The frustration was valid from her perspective. After all, the incomplete pass ruling meant that the Chiefs had to punt, but it was blocked in the last few seconds. Ultimately, the Bills’ kicker, Tyler Bass, turned it into a 57-yard field goal, winning the game 13-10.

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If the situation seems similar to Ayesha Curry’s rant online, that’s because it is. Stephen Curry had already scored 30 points when he was ejected in the last quarter due to frustration with the sixth personal foul. The player was defending LeBron James at the time when the last foul was called.

Moreover, Ayesha Curry had already had a difficult night. In a series of posts afterwards, she explained that her father had been “racial profiled” by the police who tried to arrest him after asking him to remove credentials. She also revealed that families of Warriors fans were not being allowed inside the Cavs arena on time.

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After deleting her rant against officiating staff, she released an explanation.

“Tweeted in the heat of the moment because the call was uncalled for,” she wrote. “I’m okay that we lost I just can’t take people coming at my family for absolutely no reason. Something I don’t understand or stand for.”

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After the game, Steve Kerr defended Stephen Curry for his frustration, calling some of the foul calls “absolutely ridiculous.” He was then fined $25,000 for his comments, while Curry was fined the same for throwing his mouthpiece.

The situation was frustrating because the Warriors were leading by 3-1 before the Cavs won game five. Ultimately, the series went to game 7, and the Cavaliers secured the NBA Championship.