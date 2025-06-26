Ace Bailey Confirms Danny Ainge’s Strange Behavior As Emotional Confession Emerges

“Yeah, I’m glad it’s over. I’m ready to play some basketball now.” That was Ace Bailey, moments after being drafted No. 5 overall by the Utah Jazz. He said the right things, but his expressions said more. For weeks, the story around the Rutgers star wasn’t about his talent—it was about the behind-the-scenes maneuvering from his camp to steer him to a preferred team. When the Jazz made their pick, it wasn’t met with cheers. It felt like the plan had failed—publicly. And Bailey? He found out in real time.

For weeks, the biggest mystery of the draft was where Ace Bailey wouldn’t go. Reports were flying that his camp was trying to steer him to a preferred destination—Washington, New Orleans, or Brooklyn—by refusing to work out for other teams. He even canceled a planned workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who held the No. 3 pick. It was a bold, transparent attempt to control his own destiny. Then, on draft night, the nightmare scenario unfolded. The Sixers took VJ Edgecombe. The Hornets, who were reportedly interested in Bailey at No. 4, grabbed Kon Knueppel. And suddenly, it was the Utah Jazz—a team that was not on Bailey’s preferred list—on the clock.

Jazz executive Danny Ainge, known for his unpredictable moves, didn’t flinch. He called Bailey’s bluff, and in his post-draft interview, Bailey confirmed he was completely blindsided. When a reporter asked if he had any idea the Jazz were interested, his answer was a blunt, one-word confession: “No idea.” This must have been super strange for Bailey since Utah wasn’t where he wanted to land. In fact, insiders like Jonathan Givony confirmed that Utah “was not one of his preferred destinations.” Even fans on X (formerly Twitter) immediately pointed out that Bailey looked less than thrilled, with one user posting, “ace bailey looks like hes about to cry after being drafted by the jazz 💔😭.”

Moreover, that slide from a potential top-three pick to No. 5 didn’t just land him in a city he reportedly didn’t want to be in; it also cost him a significant amount of money—an estimated $9.2 million in guaranteed rookie-scale salary. The power play had backfired spectacularly. When asked directly about the speculation that he wasn’t happy to be in Utah, he responded with a calm, practiced answer. “I can control what I can control,” Bailey said. “They feel how they feel. But my team and me, me focusing on basketball and them doing what they’re doing, so it happens.”

And yet, amid the tension and the awkwardness, another question revealed a different side of the star. When asked about his Rutgers teammate and close friend, Dylan Harper, being drafted No. 2, Bailey’s tough exterior melted away. “I almost shed a tear when his name was called like it was mine,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “He’s a brother to me. That’s my day one… Blood don’t make us brothers, but we’re brothers.” It was a raw, human moment—a glimpse of the person behind the polarizing draft prospect.

In a single answer, Bailey reminded the world that beneath the poker-faced draft strategy and front-office tension, he’s still just a kid—eighteen years old, overwhelmed, proud of his friend, caught in a moment too big to fake. As for Utah? He’s adjusting. “I don’t know a lot,” he admitted when asked about the Jazz and the state itself. “But I’m learning. I know it gets cold and hot up there. I’m used to the cold because I’ve been in Jersey. I’m used to the heat because I’m from the South.”

A blessing in disguise? Why Utah might be the perfect, albeit unwanted, fit for Bailey

The irony is that, while Bailey’s camp was trying to avoid certain situations, the Utah Jazz might actually be a perfect basketball fit for him. Jazz co-owner Dwyane Wade certainly seemed to think so, tweeting his approval right after the pick: “When you can get a player as talented as ACE with the 5th pick you don’t over think it, you do it! Good job @utahjazz.”

Wade is right. The on-court fit is tantalizing. At 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, Bailey is the kind of big, shot-making wing every team in the modern NBA covets. He’s not just a shooter, though. While his off-the-dribble game is still developing, he’s an elite off-ball scorer. At Rutgers, he averaged 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. So, in Will Hardy’s motion-heavy offense, he can immediately slide into a role similar to Lauri Markkanen’s, creating havoc with his movement and spacing the floor for Utah’s other young playmakers.

But it’s his defensive potential that likely had the Jazz front office so excited. His size and athleticism give him the tools to be a disruptive force. He has the potential to be a secondary rim protector alongside Walker Kessler, creating a formidable defensive frontcourt. Even before he was drafted, the biggest names in the sport were talking about Bailey like a future superstar.

Shaquille O’Neal, now leading Reebok’s basketball operations, had big plans to rebuild the brand around rising stars. Ace Bailey was high on his radar. But as Shaq later admitted, locking him down wasn’t realistic. “We had a shot at Ace,” he said, “but he came with a heavy price tag. That’s a conversation I’d rather not have.” The talent was undeniable—but so was the cost. Now, that same “expensive ticket” is in Utah, where Bailey arrives on a rookie deal, giving the Jazz a high-upside talent at a bargain price.