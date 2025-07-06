Ace Bailey Must Find Inspiration In Jalen Brunson’s Career After Underwhelming Summer League Debut

“Ace is going to be a bust.. calling it here first.” That was the immediate hot take from NBA fans after Ace Bailey’s Summer League debut completely fell apart. For a player who came into the league with so much hype, so much talent, and so much off-court drama, his very first game in a Utah Jazz uniform was, to put it mildly, a total mess.

He looked lost, out of sync, and just completely overwhelmed. All the pre-draft power plays, the rumors about his attitude, and the questions about his drive seemed to come true in a flurry of bad shots and even worse decisions. But before anyone in Utah hits the panic button, let’s all just take a breath.

In a weird twist, the Jazz actually won the game, 93-89—a good reminder that one player doesn’t sink the whole ship. And if Bailey is looking for a way to get himself out of this hole, he doesn’t have to search far. There’s a perfect example of how to turn a nightmare debut into a legendary career: Jalen Brunson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Ace Bailey vs Jalen Brunson Summer League Stat Comparison

Let’s just get the ugly part out of the way. The box score from Saturday was pretty grim. In a direct matchup with VJ Edgecombe, he was simply outplayed. Edgecombe looked like a future star, easily racking up 28 points and 10 rebounds. Bailey? He ended up with just 8 points on a brutal 3-of-13 shooting, including 1-for-5 from deep. It was the kind of night that makes fans doubt everything.

But if Bailey thinks he had it bad, he should really look at Jalen Brunson’s first taste of Summer League. Back in 2018, Brunson averaged a tiny 6.8 points and 4.4 assists per game while shooting a shocking 22.7% from the field. He looked too small, too slow, and completely out of his league. Critics were convinced he didn’t have the physical tools to make it in the NBA. It was a debut that would have crushed most players’ confidence for good. But it didn’t stop Jalen Brunson.

Of course, you have to consider the situation. Brunson was a second-round pick. He was a proven college winner, sure, but nobody expected much. Bailey is the opposite. He’s a top-five pick who spent the whole time before the draft acting like he was above it all. He famously skipped a workout with the 76ers, a move that Sixers star Paul George even called him out for. “You’re not in a position to be making those demands,” George said on his podcast. “Make it to the league first.”

That attitude is exactly why the criticism is so strong. And to make it worse? V.J. Edgecombe, the guy Philly took with the pick Bailey snubbed, was the one who looked like a future star. It wasn’t just a bad game for Bailey. It was a bad game after a lot of big talk, while the player who took his spot quietly dominated.

What Ace Bailey must learn from the Jalen Brunson blueprint

So, what does Ace Bailey do now? He needs to follow the Jalen Brunson playbook. Brunson didn’t let a terrible Summer League define him. He didn’t complain. He didn’t blame anyone. He just worked. He started his career as a backup to Dennis Smith Jr. in Dallas and was still playing behind a young Luka Dončić even after Smith was traded. He accepted his role, put his head down, and earned the respect of everyone in the organization. As his former coach, Rick Carlisle, once said, “I don’t think anybody was expecting quite this, but I’m not surprised … He’s a great player, great scorer. He’s a great leader.”

That dedication to work is what made him. He was rarely the fastest or most athletic player on the court, but he was often the smartest. He learned how to play alongside Luka, how to set up his teammates, and when to look for his own shot. He did the “dirty work”—taking charges, making the extra pass, and playing tough defense. It’s a mindset he still lives by. “I approach each game the same,” he said after signing with the Mavs. “Just go out there and be a killer. Play as hard as I can and do what the team needs.”

And look at him now. He led the Knicks to their first ECF in 25 years! Moreover, he just signed a huge, four-year, $156.5 million contract extension with the New York Knicks. And—get this—he actually took a pay cut. He could have waited until next summer for a five-year deal worth an unbelievable $269 million. Instead, he took less money to give the Knicks the salary cap space to build a real contender around him. It’s the ultimate team-first move from a player who has earned every single penny.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Luckily for Bailey, his new coaches in Utah seem to understand. “The offense will come,” said Jazz assistant Scott Morrison. “All those things that have nothing to do with scoring or shooting are way more important to establish to get on the court.” Head coach Will Hardy agreed, praising Bailey’s defensive effort. “All that stuff isn’t talked about enough,” Hardy said. “He’s an NBA body and athlete. He’s a great teammate too.”

Hardy further added: “This two weeks is basically a crash course in the NBA, and when you’re coming from the college level, especially as an 18-year-old kid, all those things that have nothing to do with scoring or shooting are way more important to establish to get on the court. Then once he establishes those things — where he can help the team in a positive manner without scoring, we can worry about his shot selection.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Jazz are telling him to be patient. They care about the process, not just one bad night. They aren’t asking for a superstar right away. They’re just asking him to do what Jalen Brunson did: work. It’s a simple path, but it’s definitely not easy. It takes humility and a quiet dedication to the daily grind.

The criticism Bailey is getting is fair. He played badly. But it was just one game. He has all the talent in the world. He has the perfect example to follow. The only question left is: will he follow it?