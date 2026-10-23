“Acting Like a 3-Year-Old”: Ex-ESPN Anchor Linda Cohn Rips LeBron James Over National Anthem Antics After Donald Trump’s Public Jab

After reacting to the latest WNBA Finals controversy, Linda Cohn felt LeBron James’ similar incident deserved its own reaction. The veteran sportscaster launched a scathing critique of the new Philadelphia 76ers star following his pregame behavior during “The Star-Spangled Banner” on opening night of the 2026–27 NBA season. Reacting to the clip from the 76ers’ season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the former ESPN anchor slammed the 41-year-old superstar for not staying still while the national anthem was being played.

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In a video posted to her social media platforms, Cohn expressed disbelief that a veteran of James’ stature would display such restless behavior during a nationally televised broadcast.

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“So did you see LeBron James the other night? Opening night of the NBA season, nationally televised game. Big game,” Cohn said. “LeBron James, first game as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden, a place he loves playing in. Home of the reigning NBA champions, the New York Knicks. National anthem being played, and of course the NBA enforces its rules, and everyone has to stand there listening to the national anthem. People are standing in the sold-out crowd, and what is LeBron James doing? He’s acting like a three-year-old. He’s at the end of the line, the anthem is being played, and he’s practicing his golf swing. He’s doing a number of repetitions with his golf swing, and then he’s shooting air hoops, practicing his shot, a make-believe shot while the national anthem is going on. You know who does that? A three-year-old that can’t sit still.”

Cohn went on to question James’ motivations, wondering aloud whether the NBA superstar, opening his 24th regular season, was seeking extra attention or reacting to recent headlines surrounding national anthem protocols in the WNBA.

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“I’m in shock. I mean, you don’t have to love LeBron. I admire him. He’ll go down in history as one of the greatest to ever play the game, but what is happening to him?” Cohn continued. “LeBron, were you jealous of the attention that WNBA players were getting? Because they just stormed off the court before the anthem played and came back on when the anthem was over. You are standing there playing childish games. Is this a way that you want to have people say, ‘hey, look at LeBron James,’ is this what you want? The whole look at me, look at me thing? Were people not talking enough about you? I don’t understand it.”

Addressing James’ debut with the 76ers following his much-discussed offseason move, Cohn emphasized that pregame ceremonies warrant focus and professional decorum.

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“This is your first game as a Philadelphia 76er,” Cohn stated. “I don’t expect you to, you know, if you don’t love the country, fine, whatever. That’s what’s great about this country. You can have an opinion, but here’s the thing. It’s the first game as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Aren’t you focused just a maybe a teensy bit on making a good impression and having a great game, and maybe you’re taking that time to visualize positive things that could happen in this game as opposed to shooting air hoops and practicing your golf swing? Please let us all know what was going through your mind when you thought that was a good idea.”

Cohn’s criticism came amid debate over national anthem practices in professional basketball. Before Games 1 and 2 of the 2026 WNBA Finals, players from the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream left the court before the anthem and returned within seconds of its conclusion. Those incidents preceded the October 20 NBA season opener between the Knicks and 76ers.

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The absences drew criticism from sports commentators, including Craig Carton, who blamed LeBron James’ example, an opinion rather than an established explanation for the teams’ conduct. Cohn also devoted a lengthy YouTube segment to questioning the WNBA’s anthem policy before her subsequent criticism of James.

In that segment, she acknowledged that the players were not clearly violating an enforceable rule and called on the league to clarify its expectations.

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The scrutiny surrounding James’ pregame routine escalated further after President Donald Trump criticized the 76ers star on social media, calling James’ actions during the anthem “a total disgrace” and demanding an apology. James had something to say about that after the Sixers’ home opener today.

Prior to tip-off, James and his 76ers teammates spent the Knicks’ banner-raising and championship ring ceremony in the locker room. Despite looking distracted before the game, James helped lead Philadelphia to a 106–100 victory over the defending champions with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, a block and a steal each in his franchise debut.

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Neither James nor the 76ers organization issued an official statement responding directly to Cohn’s video comments.