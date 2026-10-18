“Acts Like I Got Arrested for DUI”: Kevin Durant, Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Feud Over Failed Championship Run in Phoenix

Another day, another Kevin Durant social media feud. The latest erupted over the weekend when the Houston Rockets forward fired back at Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia following his recent comments. The exchange has reignited tensions surrounding Durant’s two-and-a-half-season stint in Phoenix, which ultimately ended with his trade to Houston.

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The public spat began after Ishbia’s recent interview on CNBC made the rounds online. Reflecting on his early moves after purchasing the franchise in February 2023, Ishbia acknowledged that trading for the 2x Finals MVP was an attempt to fast-track success rather than establish a sustainable organizational foundation.

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“I kind of just threw money at the problem… Bringing in super talented players like Kevin Durant doesn’t necessarily lead to championships,” Ishbia stated during the interview, discussing the realities of building a contender.

Ishbia orchestrated the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant after taking over as the Suns’ governor. Durant, who was traded to Houston in July 2025 following an underwhelming run in Phoenix that yielded just a single playoff series victory, did not take the comments lightly. Breaking a two-month hiatus from publishing non-promotional posts on X, the 38-year-old superstar pushed back aggressively at his former employer:

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“#blameKD even though KD stayed on top of his game at 36 and got u back this “culture” you love so much. Aye, Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn. Back to threads 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

He did not immediately go back to Threads. Instead, it escalated to Ishbia himself responding, “You obviously didn’t watch the clip. 😂 Didn’t blame you @Kdtrey5, but am happy with the culture we are building here in Phoenix. We got the right guys and right focus now and are excited for this season.”

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In true Slim fashion, he once more tweeted back, “U should be giving Thanks every chance u get. You don’t have to pay me an absurd amount of money to play for another team.”

Durant’s reference to a “DUI” appeared to double as a jab at Dillon Brooks, who was acquired by Phoenix as part of the blockbuster package that sent Durant to Houston, referencing past off-court issues while defending his individual production in Phoenix, where he averaged 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

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Ishbia seems to defend Brooks as one of the ‘right guys.’ Despite injuries and the aftermath, Dillon the Villain is arguably in his prime, warranting Ishbia giving him a 3-year, $73 million contract extension after one season.

However, Durant doubled down on his criticism of Phoenix’s front-office management, taking aim at the financial fallout from the franchise’s decision to buy out Bradley Beal last summer. Acquired in 2023 to form a star trio with Durant and Devin Booker, Beal agreed to forfeit approximately $13.9 million of his remaining salary to facilitate his departure to the Los Angeles Clippers.



The Suns subsequently used the waive-and-stretch provision to spread his remaining $96.9 million over five seasons, leaving Phoenix with an annual $19.4 million salary-cap charge through 2029–30 despite Beal no longer being on its roster.

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The strain between Durant and the Suns dates back to the 2025 trade deadline, when Phoenix secretly explored trade packages to send Durant back to the Golden State Warriors. After learning of covert discussions with outside parties, KD’s relationship with the front office deteriorated, ultimately prompting his offseason trade to the Rockets for Brooks, Jalen Green, and draft capital.

While Ishbia reiterated on CNBC that the Suns have now defined their “Suns DNA” under head coach Jordan Ott and general manager Brian Gregory following a 45-win playoff campaign last season, Durant’s sharp social media responses serve as a stark reminder of how quickly Phoenix’s high-priced superteam era dissolved into public dysfunction.