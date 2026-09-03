Adam Silver and Kawhi Leonard Are Viewed Differently in NBA After Historic Clippers Punishment, Says ESPN Insider

The NBA has closed its LA Clippers investigation, but the fallout is only beginning. Los Angeles faced allegations of circumventing the salary cap through Kawhi Leonard’s endorsement deals with Aspiration, Boingo Wireless, Daktronics, and Lockton Insurance. Many expected Adam Silver to stay soft on the controversy. Instead, he delivered the harshest punishment in NBA history.

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Following the verdict, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst feels everyone will view the Commissioner and Leonard differently.

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He told Scott Van Pelt, “There were some people who really felt like the league should come down with a crushing blow, which is what they did. And there were other people who felt like a lot of the Clippers’ penalty with Kawhi Leonard had been doled out over time because this Kawhi Leonard arrangement was an absolute disaster for them.

“I will say that there’s a lot of people that made a lot of assumptions about Adam Silver along the way. This is as big of a punishment as ever been doled out in the history of the NBA. He has been presumed to be soft on crime to a certain extent at times over the years. That’s not something you can say today.”

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The insider feels Adam Silver and Kawhi Leonard could now carry very different reputations. Silver faced years of criticism that he was too lenient, but this historic punishment showed the league could act decisively against serious violations.

Leonard, meanwhile, emerges as a major beneficiary despite the controversy surrounding his representatives. The verdict could reshape how the NBA views both figures.

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Coming to the league’s decision. The Clippers are now facing a staggering $30 million penalty at the end of the probe. The franchise must surrender five first-round selections, losing one pick annually between 2029 and 2033. Owner Steve Ballmer also received a one-year ban covering league and team functions. Meanwhile, Gillian Zucker will serve a one-year suspension, while Lawrence Frank will face a six-month suspension.

On the other hand, Kawhi Leonard received a $700,000 fine after investigators determined the team helped him bypass league cap restrictions through sponsor arrangements tied to his 2022 signing. Reports say the Clippers intend to challenge the sanctions. However, the consequences extend beyond the franchise. Ballmer, Zucker, and Frank all face lengthy restrictions, while Leonard absorbs a significant financial penalty.

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Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard took responsibility for his representatives’ conduct. However, he maintained that he was unaware of any salary cap breaches. And this again isn’t sitting right with Windy.

Kawhi Leonard speaks up after the NBA’s harsh decision

“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am. I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family,” Kawhi Leonard said. He added, “I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap.”

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Now, Brian Windhorst seemingly has an issue with the 2-time NBA champ’s choice of words. “Kawhi Leonard is an unmitigated winner in this. I would advise him not to use the words integrity and respect anymore. I would take those words out of his vocabulary, but he’s a humongous winner in this,” the insider said on Get Up.

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Leonard benefited enormously from the endorsement arrangement despite the NBA’s restrictions. He reportedly received tens of millions from these deals while paying only $700,000 in restitution. So, comparing it to a Ponzi scheme seems just right.

Adam Silver’s $30 million call now surpasses the league’s $3.5 million decision against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2000. In fact, the Commissioner also stated, “I’m deeply disappointed by the flagrant violations of our rules and by the Clippers’ institutional and leadership failures that led to this misconduct.”

Simply put, the franchise is in a dire situation following the verdict. What should the league do with the money Kawhi Leonard earned during that period? Isn’t that something worth thinking about?