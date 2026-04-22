Adam Silver Breaks Silence on LeBron James, Draymond Green’s Demand to Move Grizzlies Out of Memphis

For months, some of the biggest names in the NBA have been doing what they do best, talking. A chorus of star players, led by two of the most vocal in the league, had publicly told the commissioner to his face to pack the Memphis Grizzlies up and ship them to Nashville. On Tuesday, the commissioner answered back.

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Speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast, Adam Silver pushed back firmly on the player-driven narrative that Memphis is an undesirable NBA city and dismissed the relocation talk that LeBron James and Draymond Green have been fuelling for weeks. “First of all, players I talk to all the time like playing in Memphis,” Silver said. “I have never heard that issue of players not wanting to be in Memphis. That’s No. 1.” He then moved to the ownership question with equal brevity: “No. 2 is the owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, a guy named Robert Pera, has no interest in moving the team out of Memphis. He has made that clear.”

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Silver’s response lands at the end of a weeks-long pile-on that began with Green and escalated through LeBron. On his podcast in March, Green directed his appeal straight at Silver by name: “Adam, let them just do us all a favor and take the team to Nashville. No harm, no foul, the relocation fee, it’s a swap.” His stated grievance was personal: no saunas, no hot tubs, no quality hotels for road players to recover in. James then added his voice on April 2, suggesting that the Grizzlies’ best chance at landing him would have been winning the 2003 NBA Draft Lottery, and even then, he “might’ve pulled an Eli Manning” and refused to go. He pointed to Nashville’s infrastructure, including Vanderbilt University, NASCAR, a stadium, and the Predators, as evidence that the city was already built for a team. The two comments, weeks apart, landed together as a coordinated indictment, even if they weren’t.

The practical reality is that Silver’s belief in Memphis staying put is based on more than just ownership preferences. The Grizzlies’ current lease at FedExForum runs through the 2028-29 NBA season, with a proposed $550 million renovation plan aimed at keeping the franchise in Memphis well beyond that time frame. Approximately $230 million in state funding has already been allocated for the renovation, with officials stating that construction will not begin until a new lease is formally in place. The timeline is tight, but the direction is clear, as Silver’s comments on Tuesday demonstrated.

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“Nashville Is A City On The Rise”: Silver Leaves The Door Open – Just Not The Way Green And LeBron James Want

Silver did not dismiss Nashville entirely. He just drew a sharp line between what the Lakers star and Warriors forward asked for and what he is actually willing to consider. “Obviously, Nashville is a city on the rise,” Silver said. “There are incredible things happening there. If it were up to me, I would like to see them play a few games a year in Nashville and sort of be Tennessee’s team, to the extent that they can.” The framing is significant, a regional identity play, not a relocation. The Grizzlies as Tennessee’s team, not Nashville’s team.

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He then made his position on Memphis explicit: “Memphis has been a great market historically for the NBA, and there is amazing history in that city and amazing culture. It’s a big country. So, as I look out at our 30 teams, we want teams to be able to do well everywhere. We have a revenue-sharing system, etc. But, from my standpoint, there’s no reason why the Memphis Grizzlies can’t be successful.” That directly contradicts Draymond Green’s argument that the city structurally cannot support an NBA franchise at the level players expect, and gives no ground on the central demand both he and LeBron made publicly: move the team, now, to Nashville.

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What Silver’s comments ultimately do is close off the conversation at the league level while leaving the arena negotiations, the real story, to play out on their own terms. The Grizzlies have raised concerns about downtown safety and infrastructure as part of ongoing lease extension talks with the city and county, which means the franchise’s future in Memphis will be decided in meeting rooms in Tennessee, not on podcasts by players flying through on road trips. LeBron James and Draymond Green will move on to the next topic. The lease clock, however, keeps ticking.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​