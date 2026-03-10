Adam Silver Cancels Hawks’ Magic City Night After “Significant Concerns” Rock NBA

The Atlanta Hawks organization and their extensive fanbase were looking forward to the “Magic City Night” event, scheduled for March 16. It was being promoted as an evening to celebrate the city’s vibrant culture in partnership with the legendary ‘Magic City’ club, which is an adult entertainment venue. However, after Luke Kornet’s critical blog post and protests from certain factions of the league, league commissioner Adam Silver has stepped in to cancel the event.

“When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale,” Silver said. “While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners, and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.”

While Silver did not single out Kornet in particular for this decision, fans across the league are aware that he was the first to publicly criticize this event.

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world,” Kornet wrote on his Medium blog. “We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love.”

He even put out a petition asking folks to sign up as a form of protest against this event. Well, we’re not sure if he got enough signatures or not, but his mini-revolt did get the desired end result. The Hawks are scheduled to play the Orlando Magic on Mar 16. The game will go ahead as planned. Legendary rapper and hip-hop artist T.I. will perform at the halftime break, and wings will still be served at State Farm Arena along with other culinary offerings.

However, the live recording of the Hawks AF Podcast featuring billionaire owner Jami Gertz, T.I and “Magic City” founder Michael ‘Mr.Magic’ Barney has been cancelled. Atlanta also announced that the limited-edition Peachtree-themed hoodie will no longer be available for sale on the day of the game, but they will honor all pre-ordered merchandise purchases.

Atlanta Hawks Showcase Class as “Magic City” Night is Shelved

Following Silver’s decision on Monday, the Hawks organization took to their socials with a message of solidarity in line with the league’s ruling. They displayed a touch of grace that Mr. Silver will appreciate, no two ways about it.

Head Adam Silver was quick to pay heed to the (limited) negativity surrounding the “Magic City” event. But fans will argue that his attitude towards this season’s blatant tanking and the illegal gambling scandal does not reflect the same energy.

In the end, the Hawks’ graceful pivot from full “Magic City” celebration to a toned-down affair underscores their commitment to league unity, even as it leaves some Atlanta faithful grumbling about missed wings and merch. We hope this decision does not backfire on the league, as the repercussions could be catastrophic. Watch this space for more.