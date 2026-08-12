Adam Silver Faces Fan Backlash as 76ers vs. Knicks Opening Night Get-In Price Skyrockets on LeBron James’ Arrival

The NBA’s unveiling of its 2026–27 regular-season schedule has fans reaching for their pitchforks and their wallets. Nothing about the release has drawn more outrage than ticket prices for the October 20 opener between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Unsure whether to direct their frustration at LeBron James or the Knicks organization, fans have instead zeroed in on a familiar target: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

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TickPick reported a jaw-dropping get-in price of $1,999 just to squeeze into the upper-deck rafters of Section 400, officially making the October 20 clash the most expensive home opener in NBA history.

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The extraordinary surge in pricing reflects a perfect storm of historic sports narratives clashing on a single night. It is the epic ring night celebration for the reigning champions, the Knicks, who will hand out championship rings and raise their first banner since 1973 after sweeping these very 76ers in the second round of the playoffs.

However, the commercial demand has reached a fever pitch due to “The LeBron Effect.” Following LeBron James’ explosive offseason decision to join forces with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown in Philadelphia, this might be his Sixers debut.

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Illustrating the LeBron Effect, the cheapest ticket to the 76ers’ home opener was just $68 last season. This year, the baseline entry for their first home game on October 22 against the Cavaliers has surged to $565.



With standard tickets listed at over $2,000 on some platforms, fans who don’t have more than three figures to spare feel entirely priced out of the arena.

76ers fans frustrated by the LeBron effect

Fans flooded social media with the “Somebody get these beggars out of here!” GIFs, equating the NBA, the arena, and Adam Silver to Antinous.



Dedicated, lifelong supporters are excited for the Knicks and LeBron James but express deep resentment over the inflation.

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For many, the blame lies directly with the league office’s commercial strategies under Silver’s administration. One frustrated supporter did not hold back, stating:

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“There goes me wanting to see my knicks opening night with it already being impossible to get in MSG, F— you Adam Silver.”

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Fans lamented that supporting your team has gone from a sentiment to an exclusive experience in statements like, “Attending a sporting event has become a luxury. Those prices are ridiculous.”



A deflated observer explained the effect in a single line: “People don’t understand how much this hurts for real fans.”

While most fans point squarely to the presence of the league’s all-time leading scorer, a vocal faction of Knicks supporters pushes back on that premise entirely, arguing the real driver is the team’s championship defense, not LeBron.



“Man it’s not because it’s Lebron LOL!!! The Knicks just won the championship and about 9 million want to be in the building when that banner goes up. They could have been playing the Jazz and the tickets would have been the same price.”

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Skeptics warned that buyers might face sudden disappointment, joking that “Lebron will sit that one out for ‘load management.'”

The ticket sales aren’t even open yet, and the public has shifted toward alternative ways to watch the opening night. “Yeah, just lmk where the watch party is. Thanks.”