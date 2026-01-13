Adam Silver Faces Legal Battle as 20 Teams Stand Against Major NBA Plan

The NBA recently announced a massive update on its long-standing NBA Europe dream. The league confirmed that it would begin pursuing teams and ownership groups for a new professional European men’s league in partnership with FIBA. This created a lot of excitement among fans and media alike, as it has been something everyone has been looking forward to, but it might have just hit a roadblock.

According to Eurohoops, the EuroLeague, which would be a direct rival to NBA Europe, has threatened the league with legal action for its newly announced project.

“The EuroLeague has officially informed the NBA that legal action may be taken if discussions about a new project in Europe between the US league and clubs that have already committed to the EuroLeague for the next ten years occur. According to Eurohoops sources, a letter was sent to the NBA by the EuroLeague last week, and all EuroLeague clubs currently holding an A license have been informed,” they wrote.

This just goes to show that the EuroLeague is not on the same page regarding the development of the sport in Europe. This comes as a result of the EuroLeague giving the 20 teams with A licenses until this Friday to sign a full commitment with the league. Therefore, before that, all the clubs involved will need to prepare their answers.

However, it’s worth mentioning that legally, the clubs can sign a new license until July 30, 2026. So, there’s no telling what will happen in the next few days. While most of the clubs have shown their support for the EuroLeague, big names such as Barcelona and Fenerbahce are yet to clear their stance. Nonetheless, the view is that they are about align with the rest of the shareholders.

This indicates that things won’t be smooth from here onwards for Adam Silver and Co., as they hoped that teams and shareholders would cooperate with them to establish this new competition, something that doesn’t seem to be the case right now. So, until something drastic happens in the next few weeks, it’s safe to say that NBA Europe might be in danger, but there’s still some hope.

Four EuroLeague teams reportedly willing to join NBA Europe

The NBA Europe has been taking shape for some time now, and even though there might be a legal battle coming Adam Silver’s way, at least some EuroLeague teams might be on their side. While many teams have already signed full commitment to the European league, four big names, including the likes of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and LDLC ASVEL, are yet to put pen to paper.

Getty ISTANBUL, TURKEY – JANUARY 11: Scottie Wilbekin, #3 of Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul in action during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 21 match between Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul and FC Bayern Munich at Ulker Sports Arena on January 11, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Tolga Adanali/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, these four teams are inclined toward joining the NBA’s European project. Although that’s questionable given that Barcelona is expected to show its support to the EuroLeague soon, apart from them, the other three teams could join NBA Europe. Meanwhile, Paris Baksetball which competes in the EuroLeague, is also expected to become another team to join the project.

However, this was before the EuroLeague issued a notice to the NBA as well as the shareholder clubs. So, it’s safe to assume that a few of them might change their stance regarding the new project soon. So, it will surely be something to wait and watch as to what steps the league takes next to save its project from ending before it even comes into existence, as we keep a close eye on all the developments.