brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Adam Silver Faces Legal Battle as 20 Teams Stand Against Major NBA Plan

ByRishi Rajpoot

Jan 13, 2026 | 4:35 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Adam Silver Faces Legal Battle as 20 Teams Stand Against Major NBA Plan

ByRishi Rajpoot

Jan 13, 2026 | 4:35 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Reuters

feature-image

Reuters

The NBA recently announced a massive update on its long-standing NBA Europe dream. The league confirmed that it would begin pursuing teams and ownership groups for a new professional European men’s league in partnership with FIBA. This created a lot of excitement among fans and media alike, as it has been something everyone has been looking forward to, but it might have just hit a roadblock.

According to Eurohoops, the EuroLeague, which would be a direct rival to NBA Europe, has threatened the league with legal action for its newly announced project.

“The EuroLeague has officially informed the NBA that legal action may be taken if discussions about a new project in Europe between the US league and clubs that have already committed to the EuroLeague for the next ten years occur. According to Eurohoops sources, a letter was sent to the NBA by the EuroLeague last week, and all EuroLeague clubs currently holding an A license have been informed,” they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

This just goes to show that the EuroLeague is not on the same page regarding the development of the sport in Europe. This comes as a result of the EuroLeague giving the 20 teams with A licenses until this Friday to sign a full commitment with the league. Therefore, before that, all the clubs involved will need to prepare their answers.

However, it’s worth mentioning that legally, the clubs can sign a new license until July 30, 2026. So, there’s no telling what will happen in the next few days. While most of the clubs have shown their support for the EuroLeague, big names such as Barcelona and Fenerbahce are yet to clear their stance. Nonetheless, the view is that they are about align with the rest of the shareholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

This indicates that things won’t be smooth from here onwards for Adam Silver and Co., as they hoped that teams and shareholders would cooperate with them to establish this new competition, something that doesn’t seem to be the case right now. So, until something drastic happens in the next few weeks, it’s safe to say that NBA Europe might be in danger, but there’s still some hope.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Four EuroLeague teams reportedly willing to join NBA Europe

The NBA Europe has been taking shape for some time now, and even though there might be a legal battle coming Adam Silver’s way, at least some EuroLeague teams might be on their side. While many teams have already signed full commitment to the European league, four big names, including the likes of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and LDLC ASVEL, are yet to put pen to paper.

article-image

Getty

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, these four teams are inclined toward joining the NBA’s European project. Although that’s questionable given that Barcelona is expected to show its support to the EuroLeague soon, apart from them, the other three teams could join NBA Europe. Meanwhile, Paris Baksetball which competes in the EuroLeague, is also expected to become another team to join the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this was before the EuroLeague issued a notice to the NBA as well as the shareholder clubs. So, it’s safe to assume that a few of them might change their stance regarding the new project soon. So, it will surely be something to wait and watch as to what steps the league takes next to save its project from ending before it even comes into existence, as we keep a close eye on all the developments.

Top Stories

Fans Convinced Deandre Ayton’s Lakers Career Is Over After LeBron James’ Reaction

Valkyries Announce Key Front Office Move Amid WNBA Free Agency Uncertainty

Fever Guard Unveils New Venture With Chicago Veteran Tied to Paige Bueckers

WNBA Stars Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin Offer Support to George Kittle After Injury News

Pacers Appearance Pulls Sophie Cunningham Back Into Fever Spotlight Amid Free Agency Pause

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved