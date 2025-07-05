Adam Silver Follows LeBron James’ Advice With Massive Rule Change for NBA Summer League 2025

For years, fans have groaned as players hesitated on full-court heaves, worried about tanking their stats with a prayer shot at the buzzer. But now, the NBA’s finally listening, and ironically, it’s LeBron James who might’ve set this entire thing in motion. “Love this rule. No more taking an extra dribble so the clock expires before shooting.” That tweet from Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane says it all. A seismic shift is coming to the NBA Summer League, and it’s about time.

The four-time champ once told Steve Nash that the G League and Summer League should be used to test international-style tweaks. James even suggested trialing FIBA-like rules, like the goaltending leniency or shortening games to 40 minutes. While the latter remains controversial, the idea stuck. “There’s some things that we could possibly just tinker with… in the G League and the Summer League and see how it looks,” LeBron said on Mind the Game.

Enter: the new statistical tweak. As tested in the G League, any end-of-quarter heave within the final 3 seconds, beyond 36 feet, originating in the backcourt will now count as a team missed shot, not an individual miss. It’s subtle, but it’s game-changing. The result? More buzzer-beaters, less stat-padding. And from Trevor Lane to hardcore hoop heads, everyone’s vibing with it. This is a smart step toward keeping the game honest and entertaining. LeBron said Test it. Silver did. Let the heaves fly.

This is a developing story…