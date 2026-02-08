Adam Silver Hands Alperen Sengun Major Opportunity Amid Controversial Ref Incident

The Houston Rockets’ first half of the 2025-26 season has been somewhat underwhelming. Despite entering the season with a loaded roster, the franchise is only fourth in the Western Conference with a 31-19 record. However, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun have been among the few bright spots for the Rockets. But only KD made the All-Star team.

Well, that’s not surprising given how consistent the Slim Reaper has been; the surprising part is Sengun’s omission. Nonetheless, it seems like the NBA Gods have heard the Rockets fans, as the Turkish center has been handed a massive opportunity by NBA commissioner Adam Silver just a week before the All-Star Game.

“Alperen Sengun replaced Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the World team for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game,” ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported. This will be the Rockets’ big man’s second consecutive All-Star appearance, as he gears up to replace the league’s reigning MVP, who has been dealing with an abdominal injury since February 3rd.

(This is a developing story…)