Adam Silver Has New Problem to Solve After Trae Young’s Summer League Statement

The NBA’s 20th annual Summer League, yep, now officially called the NBA 2K26 Summer League, is buzzing in Vegas. Think of it as the ultimate rookie playground, where fresh talent gets a shot to flex before the big stage opens. T On Sunday, the Hawks went up against the Suns in their latest matchup, though top rookies like Maluach and Brea sat out during Atlanta’s 98–80 loss. But guess who did show up? Trae Young. Not in uniform, but courtside—and he had some thoughts. PS: Not about the score box.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Adam Silver’s run as commissioner has quietly reshaped the NBA. Now in his 12th year, the league has seen nine different champions under his leadership—an incredible level of parity. This past season made history, delivering the seventh different champion in seven years, something the NBA had never seen before. Unlike David Stern’s era of dynasties, Silver’s NBA is wide open—and that unpredictability has rewritten the league’s entire identity. But with that, Silver has faced his share of challenges in the NBA.

Trae Young pulled up courtside for the Hawks’ Summer League game against the Suns, and while he wasn’t suited up, he definitely made his presence felt. Watching the action unfold, the All-Star guard couldn’t help but point out just how up close and personal fans can get to players in this setting. NBA on ESPN posted a video on X of Young saying, “I mean, you look around the whole gym, they can go from one court to another and see a whole bunch of NBA players walking around,” Young said. “Security’s a little loose around here. They [the fans] can really touch us.”

But to be clear, he wasn’t throwing shade. In fact, Trae Young made it known that the open setup isn’t a flaw, it’s actually part of the charm. “But it’s not a bad thing at all. I think it’s fun, and it makes the fan interaction even that much more special when you get to come out here,” he added.

On the surface, the Hawks star’s comment felt like half joke and half warning. And just like that, another issue lands on Adam Silver’s already overflowing plate. From concerns over the three-point revolution to slipping TV ratings and constant expansion talk, the commissioner’s been juggling it all. But to be fair, Silver’s always welcomed the noise. “I’m not one of those people who said I don’t read criticism,” he once admitted. So maybe, just maybe, Trae’s courtside observation doesn’t fall on deaf ears.

The NBA challenge under Adam Silver

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If you’ve ever felt like every NBA team plays the same way these days—chucking up threes from the logo—you’re not alone. Even Adam Silver sees it. With teams like the Boston Celtics launching 49.4 threes per game (yes, more than half their shots!) and hitting just 36.2%, you can’t help but wonder if this is really what fans want to watch night after night. Silver’s not ready to yank the 3-point line back just yet, though. “I don’t want to sort of knee-jerk move the 3-point line. We’re sort of going through a process now… figuring out whatever changes we should make,” he said. But he is all ears and working to solve the issue. “I assure you, we are on it. I think it’s a very fixable issue … we will tweak it. We will correct those issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, about those NBA ratings. The league’s reach is bigger than ever—social media numbers are crazy with a billion views globally since the Finals started, and stars like Jokic, Doncic, and Wembanyama have made it a true global game. But oddly, domestic TV ratings keep slipping. So, is the problem with the game itself… or with how we’re all watching it? Silver isn’t ignoring it. “We’re thinking a lot more about… how do you translate social media into a desire to watch live games,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show. People still love basketball—they just love it in highlights, reels, and bite-sized clips. It’s a whole new world out there.

And speaking of a bigger world… expansion’s a hot topic, too. With the league’s $76 billion media deal locked in, Silver confirmed they’re finally ready to “be exploring it,” and yes, it’s on the table at the July owners’ meeting in Vegas. Seattle’s been waiting for its shot, Las Vegas keeps popping up, and even Europe’s in the conversation. But distance and player fatigue? That’s a real hurdle. “It’s not just the length of the flight… when you’re jumping multiple time zones, it’s disruptive,” Silver admitted. Still, he’s hopeful—he even floated the idea of a revival of the Concorde supersonic jet to help players travel faster. Because if you’re going global, might as well think big, right?