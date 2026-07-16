“Adam Silver Is Contradicting What He Said”: Tim MacMahon Calls Out NBA Commissioner Over Kawhi Leonard Trade Delay

The longer the NBA has dragged its feet on the Clippers-Aspiration investigation, the higher the stakes have gone for Kawhi Leonard. His trade to the Toronto Raptors remains frozen in limbo as the NBA Board of Governors meeting concluded in July 2026. The delay stems from a 10-month NBA investigation into alleged salary cap circumvention by the LA Clippers, prompting intense media scrutiny over Commissioner Adam Silver’s handling of the league’s timeline.

“Adam Silver is contradicting what he said at the beginning of the finals in early June,” Tim MacMahon stated on ESPN’s NBA Today, referencing Silver’s address before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “And he was right then, and I’ll read the exact quote: ‘We are close to the point now where I think we need to wrap this up because you also need finality. The team has to understand what situation they’re going to be operating under, and so do the other 29 teams.'”

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Like several other NBA analysts predicted, MacMahon stressed that the ongoing delay has disrupted crucial offseason planning for multiple franchises. “And by that, he meant what are they operating under as they head into free agency and the trade market.”

He goes on to add, “So he knew this needed to be wrapped up weeks ago, and now it’s weeks later and so it doesn’t make sense. You can tell me you’re not in charge of the investigation, you’re in charge of the league. It is time for a decision to be made, for there to be some clarity. And if the Clippers and Raptors have to go back and negotiate based on the ruling, that’s fine. Let them get about that business.”

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The deadlock traces back to September 2025, when journalist Pablo Torre first reported allegations that the Clippers circumvented the NBA’s strict salary cap guidelines to sign Kawhi Leonard. The league opened an official probe shortly after, employing an outside law firm to conduct a comprehensive independent investigation.

While Silver initially hinted at a resolution during the NBA Finals in June, his latest public comments pushed the timeline back, noting he is merely “hopeful that it will wrap up this summer” before the 2026–27 regular season tips off.

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Silver also clarified that the league office did not officially veto or pause the transaction. Rather, the Clippers and Raptors mutually chose to wait until the final disciplinary or contractual impacts on Leonard are announced.

The ripple effect of this delay is felt over the wider league landscape. MacMahon’s colleague, Marc J. Spears, shed light on the mood within the Clippers’ front office.

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“I think the assumption is that the Clippers are fearful of what’s to come. But I’m hearing that they want to get this done,” Spears reported. “They feel like Steve Ballmer was a victim, that he’s going to be innocent. We’ll see. But they’re eager to get this done and… it’s deeper than the Clippers. There’s so many teams, players… You know, how sad Brandon Ingram looked on the sideline with Glo the other day? Like, looked like he was a man without a country.”

Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick are part of the trade package to the Clippers. But now even their futures are stalled. For now, a big part of the free agency business is stalled pending this investigation.