Adam Silver Is LeBron James’ Biggest Hope as Ex-ESPN Analyst Speculates on All-Star Voting Override

After 21 years, LeBron James‘ kingdom seems to be falling. The fans’ All-Star votes had him 9 , not guaranteeing him a place as a starter for the new format. With the reserves depending on the coach’s choices, the 41-year-old’s enlightening streak could come to an end. That’s, unless a man with the power to bend the rules plays his cards.

It all depends on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

According to Zach Lowe, LeBron James doesn’t crack the top 12 players in the Western Conference. Fans’ votes, which account for 50% when deciding the starters, have James depending on media members and players to become a starter. “I don’t think LeBron is going to make up enough ground in the media vote,” Lowe pointed.

Then there’s the conundrum for coaches. Do they go for somebody who deserves to be in the reserve, or choose to celebrate James’ illuminating legacy? With his retirement decision still unclear, coaches might not be inclined to necessarily pick him as a reserve. That’s where Lowe feels Silver will step in.

“Then it falls to Adam Silver, who has carte blanche to do whatever he wants, both in replacing injured players, of which one might be Nikola Jokic, we’ll see, although he should be healthy by then, but who knows, or adding like US players if there are not enough US players versus international players. Traditionally, he’s gone down the coach’s vote and picked like the next guy on the list, but he doesn’t have to do that,” the analyst noted on The Zach Lowe Show.

The commissioner has free rein in case the proportion of the top 24 players doesn’t include 16 players from the USA. Currently, four of the top five players voted by fans comprise international players. Hence, it’s a possibility that Silver will get a chance to pick a player he wants. That could be LeBron James.

With the game in Los Angeles and the Olympics heading there soon, the NBA Commissioner has enough reasons to ensure the King is part of the hallmark event. However, even if he doesn’t have a choice, it is possible.

LeBron James could have to retire to get a direct All-Star seat

Traditionally, Adam Silver can only make a selection to fill out the teams. Before that process, he doesn’t have the power to fit LeBron James into the game. However, in the past, Silver has made special reservations to celebrate the league’s iconic stars.

“They have the precedent of him adding Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade in what turned out to be the last year of both of their careers for like a swansong career achievement All-Star,” Lowe added.

But in their case, the opportunity wasn’t left up to fate. Adam Silver took it upon himself to create a special third round during the All-Star draft with just Nowitzki and Wade. That came with the understanding that it was their last season. So far, LeBron James hasn’t made any such indication. Yet, if Silver goes out of his way to get him in the game, that might be the biggest sign.

Other alternatives within the guidelines could likely take place. Those will depend on the results of the voting. Moreover, James also can’t afford to miss games since that would make him ineligible to even be an All-Star. But even with all those possibilities, Lowe is convinced. “I’m going to say Adam Silver names LeBron James to the All-Star team one way or another,” he says.

