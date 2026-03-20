“Adam Silver Is Not A Serious Human”: Fans Put NBA On Blast As Lakers Face Brutal Situation

The Los Angeles Lakers’ seven-game winning streak is on a collision course with the NBA’s schedule-makers, setting the stage for a brutal East Coast road trip that has fans furious. JJ Redick’s men are playing their best basketball this season, even better than how they started. However, the winning streak is in danger, as things could go south for the Lakers against the Miami Heat due to shrewd scheduling.

NBA Insider Dan Woike was quick to point out the bizarre situation for the Purple and Gold as they reached Miami later than most teams would on a back-to-back game schedule. “The Los Angeles Lakers, who play tonight at 8 pm local in Miami, arrived at their hotel South Florida after 5 a.m. following their win Wednesday night in Houston (a game that started at 8:30 pm central),” Woike wrote on X.

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First, it is a rough schedule for the Lakers, especially given it is a West-to-East back-to-back game. Citing injury concerns, all three of their star players – LeBron James (left foot arthritis), Luka Doncic (right hip soreness), and Austin Reaves (right forearm contusion) are all listed on the injury report as questionable for the game against the Miami Heat.

Those three players combined for 84 points in the Lakers’ 124-116 win over the Rockets. But given the quick turnaround of games, the management could rest LeBron and Reaves, as they have suffered many injuries this season, with the former mostly avoiding back-to-back games.

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Also, the 41-year-old suffered a knock on his right elbow on the court in the final minutes of Wednesday’s win, remaining down briefly and grimacing in obvious pain.

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He later told the media that he is looking forward to playing against Miami, a city he called home for four seasons and where he won his first two Championships.

Overall, decisions around all three players will be clear as we get close to tip-off, but there’s a possibility that LeBron may get rested for this one. These uncertainties mean the Lakers are at risk of disrupting their seven-game winning streak.

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The entire schedule fiasco with the Lakers has sparked massive outrage among fans on social media, who are calling out NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for approving such moves. While fans are sentimental and reactive, this time they definitely have a point.

Fans blast Adam Silver for brutal scheduling for the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have had many injury concerns throughout this season. But since the All-Star break, things have changed for the better for JJ Redick’s men. With a healthy roster, the Lakers have shown the entire NBA fraternity the levels that they can reach.

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Therefore, earning the contenders tag heading into the playoffs. However, this rough scheduling could actually break their momentum, and fans are not too happy about it. With such a short turnaround time, there are genuine risks of injury.

“Adam Silver is not a serious human,” a user wrote in reaction to Woike’s post about bad scheduling. This is not only about the Lakers; scheduling in the NBA has been questionable, and given that Adam Silver approves everything, he is the one who will be blamed at every opportunity whenever things don’t go right.

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Another Lakers fan complains about the bad scheduling whilst highlighting that the Heat last played on Tuesday and will have players well rested. In contrast, the Lakers will be weary from all that travel and after playing two high-intensity games against Houston.

The fan’s suggestion here is interesting. He wants the NBA to schedule back-to-backs so that both teams must play the second leg. Therefore, neither team has any added advantage going into such a game. “The second leg of a back-to-back should always be played against another team also in a back-to-back. Lakers barely get half a day of rest, meanwhile, Miami last played on Tuesday,” a Lakers fan shared their opinion.

Imago Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrate with teammates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“Brutal travel stretch towards the end of the season,” another user highlights the same issues. It is obvious that the players are already beaten up, as they are at the end of the regular season, and at this point, such a short turnaround for a back-to-back game is brutal on their bodies.

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They still need time to recover from the Houston game. Some of these things can lead to injuries, which has been a primary concern in the NBA this season.

However, there are counterarguments as well. A netizen highlights how the NBA stars are paid massive bucks to play back-to-back games, and it shouldn’t be much of a problem for players in their thirties.

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He also shared that players 30 years ago played more back-to-back games, which is statistically untrue. “So what’s your point if you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen …back to backs are part of the game, and 30 years ago they played a whole lot more back to backs than today, so stop crying,” a netizen expressed their thoughts on the situation.

“Ok we def need to see Vando/Adou/Bufkin/Bronny minutes. Maybe even Dalton,” another Lakers fan shared a unique perspective. Some fans want JJ Redick to use this game to test his bench and determine which players would be ideal for the rotation heading into the playoffs.

So the suggestion here is to allow all the fringe players decent minutes to express themselves while completely resting the starters, and bring them into the game from the bench. Overall, fans want to see the young guns get a proper go against a team like the Miami Heat to determine if they belong in the rotation for the playoffs.

The schedule is not ideal for the Lakers, but they will have to make peace with it for now. They have suffered many injuries this season, and right before the playoffs, they would like to avoid any blemishes.

So there’s a possibility of the Purple and Gold fielding a less-experienced lineup to test out their youngsters. In all probability, LeBron James may get rested as he has missed most back-to-backs this season.