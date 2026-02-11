“Adam Silver Pressed You”: Jazz Pivot From Lauri Markkanen Decision Amid NBA Tanking

If tanking was an artform, the Utah Jazz won’t be the Picasso of it. The team aren’t even trying to be subtle. Not after Will Hardy admitted he deliberately didn’t put Lauri Markannen and the starters back in the February 9 game. It’s that stretch of the regular season where teams like the Nets and Wizards are trying to tank statistically and protect their rebuild opportunities. Except the other teams aren’t being as shameless about it. It’s why fans are calling on Adam Silver to balance the scales.

The Utah Jazz’s tanking shenanigans became obvious on the February 9 game against the Miami Heat. The Jazz had a comfortable lead to be the winners. Jaren Jackson Jr., their newest acquisition at the trade deadline, was at 22 points through 25 minutes. Their new superstar, Lauri Markkanen added 17. And then neither returned in the final quarter.

Later Will Hardy admitted self-sabotage when he said, “I wasn’t [trying to sub Markannen back in.]” Despite his best (or worst) efforts, the Heat were so lacking in depth, they lost 111-115.

That left the Jazz to do their worst. Tomorrow, the Jazz plays against the Sacramento Kings and they announced their initial lineup. While Keyonte George and Walker Kessler are legitimately injured, Lauri Markkanen was initially ruled out to rest. That too after a day of no games.

The outrage was instantaneous. NBA media called out the Jazz and fans wanted Adam Silver to punish this the blatant tanking.

Something flipped within a dizzying 45-minute window, the Jazz updated their injury report to upgrade Markkanen to ‘available.’ But the listed reason, ‘rest’ is still at play here. And like yesterday, Hardy could very well limit him to three quarters again.

Either way the swift reversal seems to indicate something triggered them to do it. Maybe the backlash from the NBA community changed their minds. Or they got a stern talking to. Fans are leaning towards the latter.

Fans mock Utah Jazz’s u-turn

The Winter Olympics has spurred a side discussion in the NBA World as even athletes with the worst injuries are skiing down dangerous ice slopes. In contrast, the tanking epidemic in the NBA are not great optics. Amid this atmosphere, the Utah Jazz is not looking good.

After the u-turn on Markkanen’s status, fans are convinced a prospective $100,000 fine is not the only reason that forced them. “Adam silver pressed you,” they gloated as bluntly as the Jazz tanked.

They don’t think concern for fans gave them an emotional whiplash to put Markkanen back in the game. They’re sure they’re witnessing a high-stakes game of chicken between the front office and the league. Pointing to the suspiciously fast correction, one user painted a vivid picture. “Adam made the call 😭 yall gon get ur draft pick taken with all this tanking bullshit. Lauri ain’t 41 *rest*? Yall getting embarrassing at this point.”

That draft pick in question is the cause of this mess. Ranked at #13 in the West, they have the makings to be higher in the conference. Utah’s 2026 first-round pick is top-eight protected. Ifthe lottery places its selection anywhere from picks 1 through 8, the pick stays with the team. If it drops to No. 9 or below, that pick is conveyed to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2026 draft class is one of the deepest in recent memory and the Jazz want a new franchise star to back Markkanen. While Hardy is likely acting on the front office directives, the digital crowd beliees that the original report hit Silver’s desk like a lead balloon, making him respond harshly, “Adam Silver sent that memo 😂😂.”

Some fans took a more cynical view of the strategic maneuvering, suggesting the Jazz were only trying to lose because they felt the Kings were vulnerable. One observer joked, “They saw the Kings injury report and knew we didn’t have a change to lose this game. They are going to slaughter the Kings. 😂😂😂”

Note: The Kings are missing Malik Monk (illness), De’Andre Hunter (eye), and Zach LaVine (finger). But the simplest assessment is, ““Lol Jazz got told they couldn’t tank.”

However, the skeptics remained unconvinced that Markkanen being “available” actually meant he would see meaningful minutes, with one posting, “I’m sorry but if people honestly think this means ‘Adam made a call’ and they aren’t tanking anymore. I’ve got a bridge to sell you.”

The debate even shifted toward team loyalty, with some supporters encouraging the Jazz to resist league pressure. “Don’t budge to Adam and the NBA media ….” urged one fan, while another predicted a loophole in the team’s next move, stating, “I’m hoping the Jazz upgraded him to available just to not play him and shove it in the NBA’s face.”

As the Jazz prepare to tip off against Sacramento, the spotlight is no longer on the scoreboard, but on whether the NBA’s most scrutinized “available” player actually steps onto the court.