Adam Silver Provides Skeptic Response to Trail Blazers’ Uncertain Future in Portland: “There Are Several Open Issues”

Portland locals might have reason to worry about their beloved sports franchise after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver raised the alarm bells. He addressed the long-term future of the Trail Blazers in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening following the league’s annual Board of Governors meetings. Among a host of issues, Silver expressed explicit disappointment with the lack of progress on a proposed $600 million public renovation deal for the Moda Center. Rather than reassuring fans by saying they would work things out, Silver made it clear that things were heading off course.

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Replying to a direct question from Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report on whether a planned city council vote to approve a $120 million public subsidy would guarantee the team stays in Portland, Silver offered a stark reality check.

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“I spent time with Tom and his partners here in Las Vegas and what we are most focused on right now, the league office, is the deal that we discussed when we were in Portland in March. I was hoping more progress would’ve been made by now on that agreement, and it seems to have gone off track in various ways. I have a colleague, Joe Masco, who’s day-to-day on it, but we are working with both sides to ensure that the Trail Blazers can have a long-term future in Portland. But there are several open issues that still need to be resolved,” Silver said.

Highkin later admitted that Silver’s response was “not exactly reassuring” on social media. And there’s a reason for that. Those making the calls in Portland are concerned about the Trail Blazers shifting to another city under the leadership of owner Tom Dundon, who officially became the boss on March 30th 2026.

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Silver’s comments on Dundon and Portland did not appear out of thin air. It came after months of negotiations, which were often stalled, and a growing frustration between the Portland officials and the Trail Blazers.

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Silver’s skepticism aligns with concerning developments surrounding the team’s arena lease in Portland. Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) recently revealed that the Portland City Council is being pressured to vote on a critical “term sheet” by August 12, 2026. However, the city councillors have not seen any documentation, such as the architectural details of how the public money will be utilized.

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The Blazers have reportedly refused to share design plans with the city until the funding package is officially approved. Portland journalist John Canzano reported that the Blazers’ billionaire owner, Dundon, has largely ceased written communication with city officials. So, Silver’s claim about the situation going off course is not far off.

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The communication breakdown between Portland and Dundon’s group has raised concerns that Dundon may be intentionally slow-walking negotiations to get a “no” vote. A negative vote from the city council on the $120 million funding could hand the new ownership group a convenient excuse to relocate.

Dundon has publicly defended his stance, indicating at a Portland Metro Chamber meeting that he believes his contribution to the city is already fulfilled via taxes and fees, rejecting calls for private capital investments in the public-owned building.

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The stakes are incredibly high for the city of Portland. Local lawmakers face a strict August 12 deadline to pass the term sheet to clear the path for a 20-year lease agreement. If a lease deal is not hammered out in time, a substantial state funding package of $360 million earmarked for the Moda Center’s renovations is set to expire in December.

The only silver lining (pun unintended) is that Adam Silver sees the glaring problem and the league office is actively intervening to keep the Blazers in Portland. Yet the lack of definitive promise gives Blazers fans fear that Portland’s decades-long history as a single-franchise NBA market is in jeopardy.