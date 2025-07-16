Adam Silver Reveals Key Challenge in Blazers Sale as NBA’s Plan Set to Hit Many Billionaires

“Nobody takes the Blazers team out of town unless they stomp all over me in broad daylight,” said Oregon senator Ron Wyden in a recent statement to Rolling Stone. Rumors that the Portland Trail Blazers might shift to another location have been running rampant ever since the Paul G. Allen Estate announced in May that the team was up for sale. However, very few want this move. ‘Oregon Live’ described keeping the team as ‘Conventional wisdom’, while the state of Oregon even issued a resolution to prevent a shift. While the people have an ally in Adam Silver, the issues that could threaten a shift still remain.

The NBA Commissioner recently participated in a presser. During the same, he was asked by the ‘Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin about any updates since the Paul G. Allen estate announced putting the team for sale. Furthermore, he also asked if it is a priority for the league to sell the team to a group that wants to keep it in Portland for the long term. Silver, without hesitating, replied, “Yeah. Yeah, it’s the league’s preference that that team remain in Portland. We’ve had great success in Portland over the years. I don’t have a specific update on the process, but I know it is underway, and I know there are groups that are actively engaged with the estate, and have demonstrated interest in that team”.

At the same time, he added that “one of the factors there is, the city of Portland likely needs a new arena. So that will be part of, uh, the challenge for any new ownership group coming in. But it does certainly be our preference that team remain in Portland”.

The current lease with the Moda Center is only set to run through 2030. It could always be renewed, but the question that has been brought up after the announcement by the late owner’s estate is: Should it be renewed? After all, the arena will complete 30 years of operations in October. It continues to be the 7th oldest operational playing area used by NBA teams. While plans were announced for updating the arena’s scoreboard and video screens, it is no secret that the Moda Center continues to remain outdated in comparison to the modern arenas used by other NBA franchises.

The need for a new arena opens up additional advantages for any new owner. After all, according to the ‘Oregon Live’, Moda Center is located in a region that is reportedly “struggling with increased layoffs, falling property values, minuscule population growth and lingering reputational damage.” By shifting the team to a different city, the new owner can take advantage of a bigger and richer fan base, a better real estate area, and own the news cycle for a couple of months, just like Steve Ballmer did during the construction of the Intuit Dome for the Los Angeles Clippers.

This is a developing story.