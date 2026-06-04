Adam Silver Reveals Latest on NBA Expansion, Clippers Investigation and NBA Europe Before Finals

Before every NBA Finals, Commissioner Adam Silver has followed a tradition ahead of the balling action: meeting the press and offering a glimpse into the future.

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This year, ahead of the much-anticipated NY Knicks-SA Spurs Game 1, there was enough buzz centered on Silver’s press interaction. From the long-pending league expansion plan and the ongoing LA Clippers investigation to the league’s ambitious step into the European sports market, the reporters were prepared for the event.

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One hour before ‌Game 1 action, the 64-year-old mastermind addressed those topics and dropped fresh updates.

NBA expansion: Adam Silver confirms decision by year’s end

One of the longest-running discussions in the NBA world may finally have its conclusion. Addressing the press, Adam Silver once again confirmed that the league expansion remains active while naming Las Vegas and Seattle as the favorites.

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“There’s multiple groups interested in both cities. We’re in discussions with them. And the timeline is that, as I’ve said before, it’s not a foregone conclusion that we will expand either in one city or both cities,” Silver said. “But what we’ve told all interested parties is our anticipation that our board will make a decision by the end of this calendar year.”

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While the buzz surrounding the league expansion has stretched across several years, this update provided a clear timeline. At the same time, Silver didn’t confirm whether both cities would make it or just one. Earlier reports had suggested that the expansion fee could reach up to $7-$10 billion per franchise. Following that, LeBron James, previously linked to a bid for the Las Vegas franchise, pulled himself out of the race along with Fenway Sports Group.

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Amid this buzz, the league also has to sort out an important issue surrounding the expansion. If both teams (Seattle and Las Vegas) make it to the league, which conference will they play under? Notably, both teams are from the West side of the country. So, keeping the geographical position into consideration, the Wolves might head to the East.

Well, it could shake up the power dynamics in the East. However, nothing is finalized until the impending year-end update.

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Clippers’ investigation may have reached its end

This is one of the unresolved topics circulating in the league since September 2025. Facing allegations that the Clippers violated salary-cap rules by compensating Kawhi Leonard outside his NBA contract, Adam Silver refrained from passing judgment.

Addressing the issue, Silver stressed that the league wouldn’t make judgments based on public opinion. In fact, he added that he “wouldn’t be doing his job” properly if he had taken that route.

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While the investigation hasn’t reached its end, Silver said, “ I think we’re close to the point now where I think we need to wrap this up because you also need finality. Their team has to understand what the situation is they’re going to be operating under, and so do the other 29 teams.”

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Currently, the league has directed the independent law firm to handle the investigation. Everything began when journalist Pablo S. Torre accused Leonard of receiving a $28 million endorsement deal from Aspiration for which he seemed to have done little to no work. Torre accused Steve Ballmer of having bypassed the salary-cap rule to pay the star.

If the findings conclude that the Clippers had violated the rules, the team could face penalties that could include hefty fines, loss of draft picks, and disciplinary measures. And with the offseason approaching, if the league decides to scrap Leonard’s contract, the star forward would enter the trade market alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James. \

However, the league urges everyone to wait for the evidence rather than speculation.

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Adam Silver confirms NBA Europe for the 2027-28 season

In a few months, the NBA will take a massive leap in the global sports market, establishing an independent league in Europe.

The league already has experience in setting up such a league in Africa, the Basketball Africa League (BAL), which has become a successful pathway for talent development across the continent and eventually making it to the big stage.

While the league had already planted the Europe idea last year, Adam Silver returned with a fresh update. “We are very much on schedule. It is our hope and anticipation that the league will launch in the 27-28 season in Europe. And so we are on track. Final bids from franchises are due at the end of this month,” said Silver.

According to Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, the league had envisioned 16 teams initially, focusing on cities such as London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, Athens, and Istanbul. The league expects several established franchises like Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and AC Milan to own a franchise.

Moreover, with EuroLeague already in place, the league is in talks with FIBA to integrate both leagues, which means teams like Real Madrid Baloncesto, FC Barcelona Bàsquet, Olympiacos B.C., and Fenerbahçe Beko will enter the NBA Europe.

However, if the negotiation doesn’t come to a conclusion, the league might proceed without the EuroLeague.