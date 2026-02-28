“Adam Silver’s Got to Fine Them”: Charles Barkley Accuses Lakers of Tanking, Questions Luka Doncic’s MVP Case

The frustration around the Los Angeles Lakers is starting to spill beyond the locker room. After a narrow loss to the Phoenix Suns yesterday, tension has mounted over the team’s recent form and superstar guard Luka Doncic. Now, NBA legend Charles Barkley is joining the conversation about what exactly is going wrong in Los Angeles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Inside the NBA, the hosts initially discussed the NBA’s 65-game eligibility rule for regular-season awards, with Ernie Johnson noting how it could affect several candidates down the stretch. Barkley initially offered his support for the rule before shifting focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I actually like that,” he began. “I hear guys talking about that. I love that move… First of all, listen, we love Luka. Take him off the list. That ship has sailed. Okay, let’s stop it, Ernie.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Doncic putting up massive scoring numbers, the Lakers have gone through an extremely difficult stretch, losing five of their last seven and three in a row, and Barkley seems to have recognized that. Unfortunately for the Lakers, he didn’t stop there, launching into a much more scathing critique of the team:

“But the Lakers out here tanking right now. Adam Silver’s got to fine them soon, but they just out here tanking. The Lakers lost to the Suns last night… The Lakers lost to the Suns last night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Suns were missing both Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker, putting together a skeleton crew to face off against the Lakers, but managed to take the win. Doncic and LeBron James combined for 56 points, but LA still couldn’t close the door.

Doncic’s MVP case in recent years has relied on him being able to singlehandedly carrying his teams to solid offenses and capable playoff-level teams, but this method has seemingly run dry for him, despite his elite stats. His recent moves aren’t helping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Barkley Doubles Down as Lakers’ Recent Losses Fuel Luka Doncic Criticism

Charles Barkley didn’t stop at just accusing the Lakers of tanking, pushing back against resistance from cohost Kenny Smith. When Smith told him that them being the #6 seed in the heavily contested Western Conference is far from tanking, Barkley seemed set in his ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“The Lakers are tanking, man,” Barkley said. “The Lakers are closer to the lottery. They’re closer to the play-in than they are first place… Adam Silver just don’t have the courage to fine the Lakers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, his criticisms might be a bit exaggerated, but the Lakers haven’t done anything to put them to rest. Before the Suns game, Luka Doncic was under the spotlight for an even worse showing. Against the Orlando Magic, the guard passed up an open shot as the buzzer, instead passing to James for a contested three to close the game, then admitting in the post-game conference that it was his fault.

These are horrible optics for a team looking to contend, and with them sitting just one game outside the play-in, they need to step up their game if the team wishes to disrupt the growing scrutiny on them.