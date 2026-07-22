Adam Silver’s NBA Congratulates Stephen Curry for Making Historic Hall of Fame Achievement Even Before Retiring

Last year, LeBron James and Chris Paul became among the first active NBA players inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as members of the iconic 2008 U.S. Olympic “Redeem Team.” This time, however, the recognition is unprecedented in the institution’s nearly 75-year history, as the spotlight shifts to Stephen Curry.

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Even though it is cliché, the Golden State Warriors star’s impact on basketball has truly extended far beyond championships and record-breaking three-pointers. On Friday, July 24, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will officially unveil Stephen Curry: Beyond the Arc, an immersive exhibition dedicated entirely to the four-time NBA champion.

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The experience marks the first time the Hall has created a permanent feature honoring a current active NBA player. Clearly, congratulations are in order, and NBA History on X (one of the NBA’s affiliate accounts) has 1.8 million followers and celebrated the announcement.

“Congrats @StephenCurry30.”

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It is developed as the next evolution of the Hall of Fame’s acclaimed gallery known as “The Vault.” In fact, Stephen Curry: Beyond the Arc has been created in direct partnership with Curry’s Thirty Ink business team. Here, the focus is not only on his basketball achievements, but fans can also get an insight into the evolution of Curry, which expands to his entrepreneurship and philanthropy journey.

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For Stephen Curry himself, the recognition carries deep personal significance. Unlike traditional Hall of Fame honors that come after retirement, this exhibition allows him to witness his story being cherished by his fans while he continues to perform at an elite level.

“Being part of the Basketball Hall of Fame in this way is hard to put into words,” Curry said. “When I think about my journey, I think about the people who believed in me, the work that happened when nobody was watching and the moments that shaped me on and off the court. To have that story told while I’m still playing is something I don’t take lightly.

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“My hope is that fans walk through this experience and feel the joy, the purpose and the gratitude that basketball has given me, and maybe see a little bit of their own journey in it too.”

Fans will have the opportunity to view rare game-worn jerseys, championship artifacts, Olympic memorabilia, and other exclusive items that have defined key moments throughout his illustrious career. Plus, archival footage documents Stephen Curry’s path from an overlooked college prospect at Davidson College to one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

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“We are thrilled to partner with Stephen and the Thirty Ink team to bring this unprecedented exhibit to life,” Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva said. “Stephen has not only redefined how the game of basketball is played, but he has also set a blueprint for what it means to be an exemplary role model. We appreciate his personal involvement in helping bring his story forward to ‘The Vault’ while he is still actively building his legacy.”

Stephen Curry: Beyond the Arc represents more than a tribute to an extraordinary career.