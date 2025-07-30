Adam Silver’s Private Meeting Sparks Concerns as NBA’s Major Plans Confirmed

If one man has been trying to revive the NBA for some time now, it is Adam Silver. After the 2023 and 2024 All-Star viewership dropped to a record 3-decade low, the league boss tried to bring in more energy with a unique format this time. Alas, even that resulted in the second-worst all-time viewership. Now he’s back on his mission. With one foot in America, another on the other side of the Atlantic: Europe, Silver is trying. You call it a smart move or a way to reach out to the non-American hoopers; whatever it is, Adam Silver is placing his cards with precision. After a lackluster 2024-25 NBA season in terms of broadcasting, the Commissioner is trying everything he can to reignite the fire in the hearts of the fans. And maybe, just maybe, Europe could be the gateway for the same.

The 2025 NBA Finals had an average rating of 5.6 and 10.2 million viewers. Well, that doesn’t sound or look enticing when you go back in the past, right before 2020. However, Silver’s 11-year, $7.6 billion broadcasting deal could give the league a major boost. With NBC back in the loop, fan engagement might reach new heights. However, here’s the thing. The NBA Commissioner appears to be relying on more than just fans to change their minds about the league.

Instead, he’s going beyond with his eyes once again set on Europe. Last time, he wanted to expand the basketball culture and bring an NBA-esque league there. Meanwhile, veteran insider Mark Stein tweeted: “The NBA announced six regular-season Europe games over the next three seasons as it expands its presence there further.” And of course, that’s not all, “Adam Silver and Mark Tatum are in Europe this week holding talks with potential stakeholders in a separate NBA Europe league and possibly partnering with FIBA.”

Now, star players like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Pau Gasol from the 90s, and even Wemby, whose chess game in Washington Square Park truly inspired Silver, are some of the reasons why the NBA has European dreams. In fact, many fans also believe that the next face of the league would be a non-American. And guess who’s leading the run? Yes, the French Alien, Victor Wembanyama.

And let’s not forget the All-Star shakeup Adam Silver just teased. In 2026, forget captains picking squads like it’s fantasy draft night. The league is dialing it up with a USA versus the World format. Fans, coaches, and media still vote, but the stage gets bigger, bolder, and way more global.

But hey, all the hopes and high ambitions that the 63-year-old has filled his eyes with come with concerns. Undoubtedly, the NBA having its own European League would be wonderful, just the thought of it. However, let’s also not forget that the EuroLeague could jeopardize its own position, leaving fans with a tinge of confusion about what to watch and what to skip.

Adam Silver’s Europe plans pose a threat to the EuroLeague

Adam Silver and Mark Tatum have landed in Europe, stirring the pot for a brand-new NBA-backed league with FIBA. Talks are flying with private equity firms, banks, sovereign funds, and clubs. The format features twelve permanent teams and four wild cards. London might host a franchise. Moreover, the league will follow FIBA regulations, setting a new tone. But the vibes? Global takeover mode.

While Silver is plotting an NBA-branded league in Europe, calling it “separate but related” to expansion, EuroLeague CEO Paulius Motiejunas sees the storm brewing. His league has ruled Europe for 25 years, and now the NBA wants in. “This new league would create confusion. It would create division, and on simple terms, you go to the sponsor, and you say, ‘I’m now this new, you know, NBA League.’ And then we go, ‘Well, we are EuroLeague, ‘” Motiejunas explained.

via Imago Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

And yes, Adam Silver is dreaming in European time zones now. With six regular-season games, a new league backed by FIBA, and a World vs USA All-Star twist, he’s going all in. But Paulius Motiejunas is guarding the EuroLeague crown with fire. The storm’s rolling in fast, and global basketball might never look the same again.