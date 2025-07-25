Adam Silver’s Rule Risks Stephen Curry’s Retirement as Request to Save NBA Dream Emerges

The WNBA players’ recent stance on being underpaid has taken hold of the basketball world. It has led many to also question: are NBA players underpaid, too? It’s hard to believe that, especially when the league has one active player and two former players who have reached billionaire status. Even the 360th highest-paid player for the 2025-26 season, Pelle Larsson, is set to earn $1.955 million during that tournament. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry, the highest-paid player for the 2025-26 season, will earn a whopping $59.6068 million during the tournament. Therefore, it certainly comes as a surprise that Curry himself recently came out and complained about being “underpaid”.

Stephen Curry recently sat down for a chat with journalist Speedy Morman on his show, 360 with Speedy. During the same, the 4x NBA champion was asked if he feels that he and his peers are underpaid based on the value that NBA players are bringing to the league. Curry highlighted that the existing guidelines of the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) are structured in a way that prevents teams from participating in equity. The Warriors star considers this a big deal since the players, in a way, share a partnership with the ownership. In this partnership, the people generating the hype for the basketball games shouldn’t be receiving the short end of the stick.

“Like those numbers sound crazy, but what the league is doing from whatever, whatever era you want to compare it to, to now, is probably, you know, 10x that. So like, the idea that we can’t, you know, participate in equity while we’re playing, is a part of why I would say yes, we are underpaid, because you want to be able to participate in that, in that rise,” said Curry.

The NBA All-Time 3-Point leader also added, “I know we’re blessed to, you know, be in a position where we’re playing basketball for a living, and these are the type of checks that people are earning, and I think it’s all deserved, because it’s a special commodity. It’s a special industry that probably won’t go anywhere because that entertainment value is there. But yeah, I feel like hopefully sooner than later, those rules change a little bit so that players can participate more in the upside of team equity, the league, valuations, and all that type stuff. Just because we, I think we deserve it”.

Over the last few years, the value of NBA teams has risen exponentially. As CNBC’s Michael Ozanian reported, the value of the Warriors increased at a 24% compound annual growth rate ever since Joe Lacob and Peter Guber bought it for $450 million back in 2010. Today, the Warriors are valued at $9.4 billion. In fact, the same report states that the NBA’s least valuable team, the Memphis Grizzlies, worth $3.2 billion, is still a brilliant investment for owner Robert Pera. How, you ask? After all, they haven’t made it to the NBA Finals since 1995 and usually don’t fill their seats. But here’s the kicker: Pera bought the team for $377 million back in 2012. Since then, the team’s value has soared by an average of 19% every single year, proving that owning an NBA team, even a less successful one, is a surprisingly lucrative business.

Now, imagine the profits a player could have earned if he had been allowed a stake in the team!

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.

The fight to seek Franchise Equity Stakes has been going on since 2021. It was reported that the rule prohibiting players from owning equity stakes in NBA teams will be opened for discussion during the next round of negotiations for the collective bargaining agreement. Unfortunately, the rule continues to stand even today.

It is safe to say that the Golden State Warriors’ value wouldn’t be what it is today if Stephen Curry, along with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, hadn’t led the team to 4 championships. Therefore, Curry is not in the wrong to demand an equity stake. He certainly needs it now since, while he continues to play, he could get a head start in following the same path that Michael Jordan undertook.

Stephen Curry is “excited about pursuing” an NBA team ownership

Several NBA stars ventured into different businesses post-retirement. Shaquille O’Neal boasts his own fast-food restaurant chain along with ownership stakes in other businesses, while Magic Johnson brought ownership stakes in four different sports teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB) and the Washington Commanders (NFL). Back in 2010, Michael Jordan became the first former NBA player to own a majority stake in another NBA team. He already had accumulated a substantial net worth thanks to his Air Jordan brand and other sponsorship deals. Now, Curry wishes to do the same.

Back in June 2025, the Warriors star gave an interview to CNBC’s Alex Sherman. During the same, he brought up the Chicago Bulls legend’s majority ownership of the Charlotte Hornets by saying, “He might be the only one in our generation who has sat in that seat and done it that way. The idea of being a part of an ownership group and the right opportunity that allows me to have an impact on how a franchise should be operated — how you’re going after true winning, like we’ve done here with the Warriors — that’s something I’m excited about pursuing. It’s interesting. Obviously, as an active player, you can’t participate in that level until you’re done. So you’ll see me in the seat somewhere down the road.”

Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after his dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Buying an NBA team isn’t cheap work. According to CNBC Sports’ official 2025 valuations, the average NBA team is worth $4.66 billion. Curry himself admitted that he might not be able to afford majority ownership with rising NBA valuations, despite his current net worth standing at $156 million. If allowed to buy an equity stake in a team right now, Curry could make major additions to his net worth. This would allow him to buy a team right after his retirement, and then live out the rest of his life dealing with a bunch of passive income.

Unfortunately, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has given no indications yet that he is looking into ways to allow active players to invest. Therefore, Curry and other potential investors will have to wait.